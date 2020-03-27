The special meeting of the city council was held on March 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor Streck addressed the requirement of limiting ten people in a gathering due to the corona virus. This was posted along with the agenda and on the Mayor’s facebook page that the meeting would be conducted with a live stream to his facebook page to allow the community or anyone to view the meeting and respond to the site with any questions. It was reported during the meeting that there were 37 viewers. The video will also be saved and can be viewed at any time from the Mayor’s facebook page.
Sheriff Jeff Pratt was present at the request of the council to review three options that he had previously presented to the city council during budgeting process. He reviewed each option and answered many questions from the council members regarding each option.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Elizabeth Else to begin drafting a 28E agreement with Monona County regarding police protection for the City of Mapleton under Option #3 presented by Sheriff Jeff Pratt to include a trial period with one officer. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else. Nay: Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan. Motion failed.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to begin drafting a 28E agreement with Monona County regarding police protection for the City of Mapleton under Option #3 presented by Sheriff Pratt to include two officers. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:28 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP3-26-2020
