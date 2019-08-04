The special meeting of the city council was held on July 18, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl, Tom McNamara and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil, to not increase the police chief’s salary to $65,000.00 per year. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl, Dr. Curtis Hesse. Nay: Phil McGarr, Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 5:38 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP7-25-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.