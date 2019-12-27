The special meeting of the city council was held on December 18, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Pro-Tem Diane Bleil, Benita Uhl, Tom McNamara and Phil McGarr. Absent: Dr. Curtis Hesse. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Tom McNamara to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Benita Uhl to accept the audit report as presented by David Radke with Williams and Company for period ending June 30, 2019. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Phil McGarr to approve forwarding 2019 building permits to the county assessor. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Tom McNamara to establish a 3-party escrow account for the purpose of Northern Natural Gas proposed rate increase. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:00 p.m.
Dian Bleil, Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
