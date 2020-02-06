City of Mapleton Minutes - Special Council Meeting
January 28, 2020
The special meeting of the city council was held on January 28, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to commit in-kind on the grant application for 322 Main Street. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Dian Bleil to approve the required documents with DGR to proceed with the lighting and electrical project at the airport. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to appoint Marshall Goslar to city superintendent position. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to set pay for Marshall Goslar as superintendent at the same rate as the retiring superintendent at $30.90 per hour. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion made by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approving hiring Alex Boyle for a full time police officer at $40,000.00 per year, with a six month probation period without the time at the academy included in that six months, must sign the repayment agreement for academy costs, and move to Mapleton within one year of hire. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Council then proceeded into the budget workshop and planning.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP2-6-2020
