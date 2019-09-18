City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting September 11, 2019
The regular meeting of the city council was held on September 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl, Tom McNamara. Absent: Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve the sale of a 120x150 lot on Water Tower Street to Lee and Brittney Petersen for $16,000.00 with a $2,000.00 rebate if building has started within one year. Petersen’s would be responsible for bringing the land to grade to meet the engineer’s specifications. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve setting a public hearing for September 25, 5:30 p.m. and publish notice regarding sale of property to Lee and Brittney Petersen at Water Tower. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to change the purchase agreement with MCDC regarding 613 Sioux Street to deed them the property when the existing house is torn down and cleaned up and remove the requirement that the new house needs to be built before the deed is transferred. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve passage of Resolution 2019-9 Approve Annual Street Financial Report. Ayes: Tom McNamara, Dian Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve passage of Resolution 2019-10 Authorizing Property Sale to Corey Price at 107 No. 6th Street. Ayes: Tom McNamara, Benita Uhl, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Dian Bleil. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve passage of Resolution 2019-11 Appointment of Planning and Zoning Members. Ayes: Tom McNamara, Dian Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to direct Mike Schmiedt to contact Mapleton Grain attorney and discuss the property clean-up at their location. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Tom McNamara to approve the proposal from Russ Woodward for brick repair work and windows at 321 Main Street. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve Casey’s liquor license change of ownership. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve Casey’s Carryout Wine Privilege. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve payment of bills as presented. Ayes: All. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP9-19-19
CITY OF MAPLETON NOTICE OF HEARING
OF PROPOSED PROPERTY SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council, City of Mapleton, Iowa, proposes to sell the following described properties:
Portion of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter (NE 1/4—SW 1/4) of Section 19, Township 85 North, Range 42 West of the 5th P.M., City of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa, as follows:
Beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 10, Water Tower Place First Addition, to the City of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa; thence North 89 degrees 15’15” East along the south line of said Lot 10 for a distance of 150.00 feet to the southeast corner of said Lot 10; tence South 00 degrees, 44’45” East along the southerly extension of the east line of said Lot 10 for a distance of 120.00; thence South 89 degrees 15’15” West for a distance of 150 feet to the southerly extension of the west line of said Lot 10; thence North 00 degrees, 44’45” West along the southerly extension of the west line of said Lot 10 for a distance of 120.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 18,000 square feet or 0.41 acres, more or less, subject to easements, if any, of record of apparent.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that September 25, 2019, at 5:30 o’clock p.m. has been fixed as the time, and the Council Chambers of the Mapleton City Hall at 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa, has been fixed as the place, for a public hearing on the proposed sale, at which time interested parties may appear and be heard for or against the proposed sale. A proposed resolution authorizing the property sale is available for public inspection at the Mapleton City Hall.
CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA
By: Karla Uhl, Mapleton City Clerk
MP9-19-19
