The regular meeting of the city council was held on September 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Attorney Mike Schmiedt was in attendance.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Phil McGarr to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to approve the minutes from the previous meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to open the public hearing for the airport levee repair project. Ayes: All. Motion carried and public hearing opened. No comments were made by the public. Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to close the public hearing. Ayes: All. Motion carried and public hearing closed.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve plans, specifications and award contract to Circle A Construction for the airport levee repair after reviewed by city attorney. This is a FEMA project to repair the levee. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve signing the contracts for the Mapleton Airport Lighting Project after reviewed by the City Attorney. This is an FAA project. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to approve Resolution 2020-17 approving the 2020 Street Financial Report. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to order the two suggested ordinance amendments from Iowa Codification which will be on the October agenda for passage. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Abby Koenigs to advertise leases for the city farm ground with the property near the airport being a two year lease and the property near Water Tower being a three year lease with the requirement that soybeans and corn not be planted in that area. DGR will be contacted to get an estimate on what the reduction in acres will be due to the possible expansion of Water Tower. Ayes: All. Motion carried. Bid will be opened at the October meeting.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to advance the budgeted funds to the little league department. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Ordinance 460 Amending Section 165.19 – Fences. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve waiving the second and third reading and adoption of Ordinance 460 Amending Section 165.19 – Fences. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs and Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Elizabeth Else to approve the appointment of Evie Kaufman to the library board to replace JoAnn Nielsen. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan second by Dian Bleil to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP9-17-2020
------
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 460
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA BY AMENDING
SECTION 165.19 – FENCES
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. NEW SUBSECTION ADDED. Section 165.19 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby amended by adding the following new subsection (3):
3. Fence Location and Orientation. Fences may be constructed up to the property line between adjacent properties. All fences shall be constructed with the decorative or finished side facing outward.
SECTION 2. NEW SUBSECTION ADDED. Section 165.19 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby amended by adding the following new subsection (4):
4. Materials. Fences in residential districts shall be constructed of a durable material consistent with the character of residential development. Acceptable materials include: weather resistant wood species, split rail, treated wood, painted wood, ornamental iron or powder-coated aluminum, composite, vinyl, PVC, brick, stone, and masonry. Chain link fences are permissible only in side and back yards.
SECTION 3. NEW SUBSECTION ADDED. Section 165.19 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby amended by adding the following new subsection (5):
5. Private Agreements Permitted. Nothing in this section 165.19 shall prohibit adjacent property owners from agreeing to mutually construct and maintain property line fences.
SECTION 4. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 165 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 5. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 6. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Councilperson Elizabeth Else introduced, caused to be read and moved the adoption of the foregoing ordinance.
Councilperson Phil McGarr seconded the motion to adopt the ordinance and moved that the Council dispense with the requirement that the ordinance be fully read on three different days.
The Mayor then put the question on the motion to dispense with the three readings, and, upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil and Joe Hogan
Nayes: None
The foregoing motion having passed by three-fourths votes of the Council, the Mayor then put the question on the adoption and enactment of the foregoing ordinance and upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance duly enacted on September 9, 2020.
Brent Streck, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP9-17-2020
