The regular meeting of the city council was held on October 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl, Tom McNamara and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Tom McNamara to approve the order of the agenda with the removal of the semi-truck parking item. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Benita Uhl for the City of Mapleton to submit a pre-application for the Catalyst Grant at 322 Main Street. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Benita Uhl to approve renewal of Beef N Brew liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve the city applying for the Derelict Building grant to include demolition of the building at 318 Main Street. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to set public hearing date of November 13, 2019, 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering change of two areas from agricultural to residential. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to advertise for bids for a Chevy truck for the fire department for the purpose of a grass rig. Ayes: All. Motion carried. Bids will be opened at the November meeting.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Phil McGarr to approve payment request to Barklay Asphalt for $63,853.26 for the Walnut Street overlay project. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve hiring DGR Engineering to look at another possible phase for housing at Water Tower. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to advertise for pool manager for 2020 season with applications reviewed and hiring to be done in November. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve sending new council members and new mayor to MLA Session I on November 18 once the election has been certified. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve payment of bills as presented. Ayes: All. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Tom McNamara to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:31 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP10-17-19
