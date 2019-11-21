City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
November 13, 2019
The regular meeting of the city council was held on November 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Benita Uhl, Tom McNamara and Phil McGarr. Absent: Dr. Curtis Hesse. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to approve the order of the agenda with the removal of the semi-truck parking item. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Benita Uhl to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to open the public hearing regarding zoning change from Agricutural to Residential in the listed land parcels to update and correct the zoning map to current primary use of properties. Heather McNamara spoke on behalf of her mother and the property that she owns which is part of this potential rezoning and they did not want it rezoned. Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to close the public hearing. Ayes: All. Public hearing closed.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to move forward with the airport lighting and electrical project. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve renewal of Tiny’s Bar liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Tom McNamara to approve hiring Lauri Streck as pool manager for 2020 pool season. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Three bids were received for a Chevy grass rig for the fire department, Mac’s Chevrolet $33,584.00; Christensen Motors $36,000.00; Hi-Way Chevrolet 33,443.00. Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Phil McGarr to approve the purchase of a Chevrolet truck for the fire department grass rig from Mac’s Chevrolet for $33,584.00. Ayes: All. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the variance request as recommended from Roberta Kuczler for a deck at 203 So. 8th Street. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve passage of Resolution 2019-13 Approve Annual Urban Renewal Report. Ayes: Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr, Benita Uhl, Dian Bleil. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve passage of Resolution 2019-14 approving Annual Financial Report. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl, Phil McGarr, Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil to approve Ordinance 453 changing the proposed parcels from agricultural to residential except the property included that is owned by Beverly McNamara. Dian Bleil withdrew her motion. Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve passage of Ordinance 453 changing from agricultural to residential the parcels listed. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl. Nay: Phil McGarr. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion failed. This will be tabled.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to consider selling some property near the airport to Kelly Rupiper. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by second by Phil McGarr to not proceed with a safety coordinator through IAMU at this time. Ayes; All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve appointment of Sylvia Friedrichsen to the library board. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve posting for a full-time police officer, allow Jared to conduct the post-test and physical agility testing and bring a recommendation to the city council in December for hiring. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to table the Ordinance 453 until the next meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Tom McNamara to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:55 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP11-21-19
