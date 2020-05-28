City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
May 13, 2020
The regular meeting of the city council was held on May 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Mike Schmiedt attended by “GoToMeeting”.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor Brent Streck announced that this was the time for the public hearing regarding a zoning request change. Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to close the public hearing. Ayes: All. Motion carried and public hearing was closed.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Abby Koenigs to approve passage of Ordinance 457 regarding change of zoning at 527 Main Street from C-2 to R-2 as recommended by the Planning and Zoning. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else and Dian Bleil. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve waiving the second and third reading and adoption of Ordinance 457 regarding change of zoning at 527 Main Street from C-2 to R-2 as recommended by the Planning and Zoning. Time is an issue due to the condition of the sale of property depending on this zoning change being complete by June 1, 2020. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Joe Hogan, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else. Motion carried.
Mayor Streck announced this was the time for the public hearing regarding airport lighting project. No comments had been received at City Hall or at the meeting. Bryan Wells from DGR briefed the council on the project. Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Abby Koenigs to close the public hearing. Ayes: All. Motion carried and public hearing was closed.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Resolution 2020-14 accepting the bid for the airport lighting project and authorizing the Mayor to execute the documents required to the FAA for the grant and the construction contract. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the city attorney to prepare an agreement with Western Iowa Air, LLC for use of the main airport hangar with the terms discussed. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve liquor license renewal for Mapleton BP. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Abby Koenigs to pass Resolution 2020-15 regarding council procedure policies. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to submit a letter of request for $5,000.00 additional dollars for more design work and also an extension on the wetlands project upon Mike Schmiedt reviewing the letter prior to being sent. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Joe Hogan to accept the bid from Steve Mauch to bury the ash pile from the yard debris into the low spot in the adjacent field and bury. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Abby Koenigs to approve DGR pursuing a housing plan for North View Acres. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Dian Bleil to approve Justin Kahls request to have four chickens. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else. Nay: Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Elizabeth Else to approve the purchase of three programs, one for credit card payments, one for auto deposit of payroll and one for auto utility payment withdrawal. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Abby Koenigs to approve beginning nuisance abatement process by initially sending courtesy letters. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Abby Koenigs to approve surveying the city property at 106 Maple to determine property lines. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the purchase of video conferencing equipment for better audio and video for council meetings at a cost of $999.00 from Rick’s Computers. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP5-21-2020
-----
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 457
AN ORDINANCE REZONING AN AREA WITHIN THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA, FROM C-2 CENTRAL BUSINESS COMMERCIAL DISTRICT TO R-2 MODERATE DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
WHEREAS, the owners of Lots Five (5) and Six (6) in Block Twelve (12) and Lot Seven (7) except the West Five feet (W5 ft) in Block Twelve (12) in the City of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa requested a zoning change for the Lots from C-2 Central Business Commercial District to R-2 Moderate Density Residential District: and
WHEREAS, the Planning and Zoning Commission considered the request, after public hearing, and has made a recommendation to approve the zoning change;
WHEREAS, prior to amending or changing the zoning, a public hearing is required under Iowa Code §414.4; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Iowa Code §414.5, a written protest may be filed with the City Clerk by the owners of twenty percent (20%) or more of the area of the Lots included in the proposed zoning change, or by the owners of twenty percent (20%) or more of the property which is located within two hundred (200) feet of the exterior boundaries of the property for which the change is proposed. The protest must be filed before or at the public hearing; and
WHEREAS, a properly filed written protest would require a favorable vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the Council; and
WHEREAS, notice of the public hearing was properly published in the newspaper and provided to the property owners; and
WHEREAS, after comment and consideration of objections by the public, the Council believes the rezoning, is in the best interest of the City of Mapleton and reasonable for the character of the area of the district and the suitability of such area for the particular uses; and
WHEREAS, Council has considered the smart planning principles under Iowa Code §18B.1.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Mapleton, Iowa as follows:
1. Lots Five (5) and Six (6) in Block Twelve (12) and Lot Seven (7) except the West Five feet (W5ft) in Block Twelve (12) in the City of Mapleton, Monona County, Iowa are rezoned from C-2 Central Business Commercial District to R-2 Moderate Density Residential District.
2. The official zoning map of the City of Mapleton shall be amended to note the change in classification.
3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance, for any reason, held to be unconstitutional, such shall not affect the validity of the remaining portion or portions of this Ordinance. The City Council of Mapleton, Iowa hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance, and each section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses and phrases be declared unconstitutional.
4. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Councilperson Phil McGarr moved to consider for the first read the foregoing proposed ordinance.
Councilperson Abby Koenigs seconded the motion to consider the ordinance on the first reading, and upon roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil
Nayes: None
*****
Councilperson Dian Bleil moved to waive the second and third reading and adopt the ordinance.
Councilperson Phil McGarr seconded the motion to waive the second and third reading and adopt the ordinance.
Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Joe Hogan, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance to be passed on May 13, 2020.
Brent Streck, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP5-21-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.