The regular meeting of the city council was held on March 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Joe Hogan to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
The Mayor announced this was the time for the public hearing regarding the city’s budget. Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to close the public hearing regarding city budget. Ayes: All. Motion carried and public hearing closed at 5:36 p.m.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve contribution to the library be the amount they requested instead of the same as the prior year. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs. Nay: Elizabeth Else. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the 2020-2021 property and liability insurance renewal with Hoffman Agency. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve and accept the recommendation for pool admissions and wages for the upcoming pool season. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve passage of Resolution 2020-10 adopting and approving the 2020-21 city budget. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Resolution 2020-11 Sale of property to Kellee Rupiper. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs and Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the Farmer’s Market agreement with Kenny Tietsort for this coming summer. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve passage of Ordinance 453 Amending Chapter 65 Regarding Stop or Yield signs. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve waiving the second and third reading of Ordinance 453 Regarding Stop or Yield Signs and adopt. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve the proposal from Russ Woodward to replace the well house building with a block building for $14,290.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the plans and specs for the 2020 Overlay Project and set public hearing date of April 7, 2020, 5:30 p.m. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to put two ads in the paper for mowing. One ad will be for bids to mow the cemetery for the season and one bid for summer mowing. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to set April 1-6, 2020 as property clean-up days. Ayes: All. Motion carried. Nuisance abatement procedures will start following clean-up days.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to accept the resignation of Police Chief Jared Clausen effective March 31, 2020 as he has accepted a position with Ida County. He will still be a part-time at will employee effective April 1, 2020. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP3-19-2020
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 453
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA BY AMENDING
SECTION 65.01 - STOP REQUIRED AND
SECTION 65.03 - YIELD REQUIRED
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. SUBPARAGRAPH ADDED. A new subparagraph under Section 65.01 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa is hereby added to read as follows:
51. 9th Street. Vehicles traveling south on 9th Street shall stop at Walnut Street.
SECTION 2. SUBPARAGRAPHS ADDED. New subparagraphs under Section 65.03 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa are hereby added to read as follows:
4. 3rd Street. Vehicles traveling on 3rd Street shall yield at Ring Street.
5. 6th Street. Vehicles traveling on 6th Street shall yield at Heisler Street.
SECTION 3. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 65 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 5. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Councilperson Dian Bleil introduced, caused to be read and moved the adoption of the foregoing ordinance.
Councilperson Elizabeth Else seconded the motion to adopt the ordinance and moved that the Council dispense with the requirement that the ordinance be fully read on three different days.
The Mayor then put the question on the motion to dispense with the three readings, and, upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else
Nayes: None
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to waive the second and third reading of Ordinance 453 and adopt upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan.
Nayes: None
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance duly enacted on March 11, 2020.
Brent Streck, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP3-19-2020
