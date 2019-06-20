City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
June 12, 2019
The regular meeting of the city council was held on June 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to open the public hearing regarding the sale of 613 Sioux Street to MCDC for the purpose of demolition of the existing home and building a model home. There was no input before or at the meeting from the public. Motion by Dian Bleil second by Tom McNamara to close the public hearing.
Chief Clausen reviewed his report with 101 stops last month.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to sign the purchase agreement that was prepared by Mike Schmiedt regarding the property at 613 Sioux Street ownership to MCDC for the purpose of building a model home at this site. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to authorize an asbestos inspection at the 318 Main Street property. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve Willow Vale liquor license change of ownership due to the change of board members. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Phil McGarr to approve cigarette sales permits for Mapleton BP, Casey’s, Fiesta Foods, Main Street Spirits and Dollar General. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve signing the agreement with Connections Area Agency on Aging for use of the community three times a week to serve senior meals. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Benita Uhl to approve renewal of Dollar General Liquor License. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to dismiss the bill that was sent to Doug Hageman for the city’s time and equipment to install a new tube on the walking trail replacing the one that was burned. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve closing Courtright Street near the library on July 4th before the parade for a pedal tractor pull. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve transferring of Mapleton airport’s entitlement of $111,302.00 to Washington Municipal Airport as recommended by the FAA. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve Iron Mike’s outdoor liquor license for July 4th car show celebration. Ayes: All. Motion carried. They will be reminded to follow the rules of the outdoor service as there were some issues last year.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve a $500.00 step increase for the city clerk beginning July 1, 2019 as it hasn’t been increased since 2017. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve Shelli Meier pay to $14.00 per hour starting July 1, 2019 as it hasn’t been increased since 2016. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Tom McNamara to approve the other wages as presented effective July 1, 2019. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Benita Uhl, to allow the city clerk to call the engineer and get an estimate of cost to look at the issue at Quince Avenue and no money spent at this time. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to enter into closed session – Iowa Code Section 21.5(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the government body in that litigation – Bowen law suit. Ayes: All. Motion carried and closed session began at 6:43 p.m.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Tom McNamara to end closed session. Ayes: All. Motion carried and closed session ended at 6:56 p.m.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve reimbursement of $185.94 to Sean Goslar for mower parts that he purchased. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil, to pay all bills except Utility Equipment Company for $9,734.74 until an explanation for the bill is gotten from Mike Hahn. Ayes: Dr. Curtis Hesse, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve payment to Utility Equipment Company for $9,734.74 once a satisfactory explanation is given to the Mayor from Mike Hahn. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP6-20-19
