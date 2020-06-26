City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
June 10, 2020
The regular meeting of the city council was held on June 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Attorney John Hines attended by “GoToMeeting”.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Joe Hogan to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve renewal of Willow Vale liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the renewal of Dollar General liquor license. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else. Abstain: Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve concrete repairs at the airport of approximately $14,790.00 and roof caps to be paid through a $20,000.00 CARES grant. Additional information will be received for possible flooring in the lobby. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve cigarette permits for Casey’s, Mapleton BP, Main Street Spirits and Dollar General. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Phil McGarr to deny the request for chickens by residents at 702 Monona until they abate the nuisance on their property. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Dian Bleil to approve chickens for Dennis and Anne Livermore. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve passage of the wages for 2020-2021 as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Joe Hogan to set a special meeting on June 25 to discuss the final hiring of a police chief and also review county-wide coverage. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve the transfer of FEMA money that was paid to the city for the clean-up of the disc golf course to MCDC in the amount of $5,700.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Joe Hogan to approve the purchase of a sewer roto jet to clean sewers for $2,915.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Joe Hogan to approve the city sponsoring the July 4th parade and car show. Ayes; All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to include some street repair between 5th and 6th Streets and an area at Third and Monona for repair. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve researching grants to improve the tennis courts at the park to include two basketball courts. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the purchase of a gas alert for confined spaces. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs for the three city workers to purchase two sets each of fire retardant clothing, shirts and pants, to be worn when working on the gas lines. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan second by Dian Bleil to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Abby Koenigs to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP6-18-2020
------
City of Mapleton
May 2020 Claims
Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$58,578.74
Acco Unlimited, Chemicals...$2,306.00
Alpha Wireless, Usb To Program New Radios...$112.00
Bankers Trust Elec, Loan Payment...$53,658.75
Bernie’s Lawn And Garden, Groomer Repairs...$329.17
Bomgaars, Grass Seed/Misc Nuts,Bolts/...$1,126.13
Brenner’s, Used Refriderator...$321.00
Brown Supply Company, Inc, Risers For Manhole Covers...$1,512.66
Bruning, Sharyl, Reimb Umbrellas Mo Co Grant...$87.00
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$7,891.75
Clayton Energy, Gas...$4,776.65
Corey’s Ac & Heating Serv, Comm Center Furnace Repair...$1,096.00
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$5,903.25
Culligan Water, Water Softener...$35.00
Dgr Engineering., Airport Lighting...$11,884.00
Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax...$11,269.24
Fiesta Foods, Ice/Propane Exchange/Paper...$163.08
First State Bank, Principal And Interest On...$16,413.86
Forte, Credit Card Machine...$345.39
Goslar, Marshall, Radiator Leak...$33.06
Groebner & Associates, Restock Parts/Repair Stock...$4,611.08
Gworks, New Software & Install...$3,803.75
Hoffman Agancy, Airport Liability Renewal...$2,850.00
Iowa One Call, Locates...$32.60
Iowa Parks And Rec, Ceu Workshop Owen Zediker...$155.00
Jack’s Uniforms & Equipme, Boots-Thinsulate W/Gtx...$484.44
Jessen Auto, Hose End & Fittings/Coil/...$118.65
John Deere Financial, Mower Filters Air/Oil/Elec...$315.90
Mac’s, Steering Wheel Shakes When...$1,248.63
Mapleton Bp *, Fuel/Gas...$1,420.74
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Office Paper And Reciept Book...$48.98
Mapleton Press, Publish Legals...$612.04
Meier, Sheryl, Reimbursment For Rug Runner...$42.69
Menards-Sioux City, 6 Ea 4X4 Green Treated...$68.94
Met, Inc, Waste Water Analysis...$612.50
Metering & Technology, Water Erts...$1,437.98
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$13.25
Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equi, Nozzles Fro Vac Truck...$545.77
Mike Hahn, Hsa Payment...$675.00
Miracle, Swings/Grip Hangers...$1,154.73
Monona County Iron, Replace Spindle & Hub On...$371.06
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.66
New Cooperative Inc, Fertilize Airport Ground...$2,679.19
Office Elements *, Printed Window Envelopes...$310.05
Pv Business, 2020 Osha Compliance Journal...$298.50
Rj Thomas Mfg Co., Inc, Tables/Mo Co Grant...$2,995.00
Russ Woodward Const, Well House...$4,637.00
Simmering-Cory, Inc, Conflict Of Interest-2019 Lc...$645.00
Sioux City Journal, Police Chief Job Opening...$629.30
Stan Houston Equipment, Concrete Saw/Filter/Starter...$406.30
Streck, Brent, Reimb Icaps Safety Grant...$852.70
Tegra Corporation, Bulk Solar Salt...$3,944.20
Titan Machinery, Transmission Oil...$285.60
Treas State Of Iowa, Sales Tax...$2,850.02
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax...$3,985.98
Turner Service, Valve Exercise...$604.00
U. S. Post Office,Stamps...$273.81
U.S Bank, April 2020 Pefa Invoice...$2,211.30
United Healthcare, Health Ins...$9,155.83
Utility Equipment, Adjustable Riser Rings...$716.07
Van-Hof, Frieght For Solar Salt...$360.75
Verizon Wireless*, Cell Phones...$306.85
Wageworks, Aflac...$100.00
Claims Total...$242,793.95
MP6-18-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.