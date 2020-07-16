The regular meeting of the city council was held on July 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan and Phil McGarr. Abby Koenigs attended by GoToMeeting. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Attorney Mike Schmiedt was in attendance.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve the minutes from the previous meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to purchase an air conditioning unit for the airport at $5,600.00 to be mostly covered of the CARES grant. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve the agreement with Connections to use the community center for senior meals. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve signor on the new account at Security National Bank for on-line and credit card payments to be Karen Koenigs, Karla Uhl and Teresa Steinhoff. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve renewal of the City of Mapleton liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve a two year warranty extension on the backhoe to include powertrain and hydraulics at a cost of $2,140.00. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil to approve purchase of gas erts to complete the installation on all the residential gas meters. Ayes: All. Motion carried. A refund from Northern Natural for over charges during a rate case study should be issued in September for approximately $15,000.00.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve Pay Request #1 to Barklay Asphalt for $202,117.25 for the asphalt project. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to change the City Ordinance to reflect the intersection at 8th and Ring Streets now be a 4-way stop. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve appointing Daniel Comes to replace Steve Oberg on the electric board. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs. Abstain: Elizabeth Else. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan second by Dian Bleil to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:52 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP7-16-20
City of Mapleton May 2020 Bills
Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$68,072.81
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution...$1,543.05
Adkins, Alexia, Swim Lessons/Devries...$45
Arrowwood Resort, 2 Rooms For Ia Rural Water...$523.6
Bankers Trust Elec, Billing Fee...$250
Bomgaars, Trees...$4,113.05
Brown Supply Company, Inc, Parts...$129
Caterpillar Financial, Final Lease Payment Back Hoe...$43,356.43
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$9,278.47
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$8,143.31
Clayton Energy, Gas...$3,407.85
Corey’s Ac & Heating Serv, 5 Ton Entry Level Hear Pump...$4,600
Culligan Water, Airport Drinking Water...$35
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$32.25
Dgr Engineering., Airport Lighting...$6,118.45
Document Depot, Shredding...$45
Drenkhahn, Haley, Swim Lessons\Comes...$45
Funderman, Sydney, Swim Lessons-Devries...$45
Hach Company, Dissolved Oxygen/Nitrate/...$196.86
IA One Call, Locates...$46.9
IAMU, Yearly Regs/Corrosion/Leak...$1,726.45
Imwca, Workers Comp...$2,879.5
Inland Truck Parts, Work On Dump Truck, Box Wont...$1,477.21
Iowa Finance Authority, Loan Payment...$18,473.75
Iowa Rural Water Assn., H20 Conference Sean & Marshall...$320
Jack’s Uniforms & Equipme, Class A Shirt...$101.9
Jeffrey L Bruce & Co Llc, Tower Place Wetland Thru March...$415
Jessen Automotive Napa, Tire Repair/Oil Filters/Belt...$103.36
John Deere Financial, Mower Payment...$1,146.96
Kueny Electric , Pipe And Ll-1A...$62.79
Mac’s Chevrolet, Plug And Gasket...$7.21
Mapleton Bp, Gas/Fuel...$1,128.47
Mapleton Communications, Cable/Internet/Phone...$964.86
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Office Supplies...$98.42
Mapleton Press, 321 Main Add/April Bills...$249.69
Matt Parrott & Sons, Utility Bills...$895.97
Mcdc, Fema $ For Disc Golf Course...$5,700
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies...$41.4
Menards-Sioux City, Froth Spray Kit For Well House...$807.88
Met, Inc, Wastewater Analysis...$646.5
Mike Hahn, Hsa Payment...$675
Monona County Iron, Repair Threads On Pipe...$27.5
Monona County Sanitary, 1St Half Fy 20-21...$28,829.08
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.66
Nartec, Inc, Methamphetamine Test Ampules...$97.65
New Cooperative Inc, Weed Spray...$121.08
Nielsen Electric, Work & Parts On New Well House...$3,550
Novelty Machine & Supply, Close-Coupled Pump...$4,721.6
Rick’s Computers, Vc520 Conference Camera...$950
Schmidt, Kelly, May Contract Mowing...$2,000
Simmering-Cory, Inc, May 2020 Supplement...$71
Sirchie, Hand Sanitizer/Cotton Swabs...$118.24
Sisco, Lindsey, Swim Lessons\Comes...$45
Stan Houston Equipment, 120 Grit Diamond Grinding Dot...$439.08
Streck, Brent, Tv For Council Chambers/Ink...$430.48
The Office Stop, Office Copy Paper...$37
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax...$4,030.27
U. S. Post Office, Notice Abatement Postage...$339.6
U.S Bank, May 2020 Pefa...$1,280.61
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$7,990.6
Us Post Office, Postage Utility Billing...$37.4
Utility Safety & Design, Dimp Evaluation...$575
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$306.87
Wageworks, Aflac...$100
Welte, Mia, Swim Lessons/Devries...$45
Wesco, Pool Pump...$4,678.04
Zediker, Owen, Reimburs Specialist...$100
Claims Total ...$249,537.11
MP7-16-20
