The regular meeting of the city council was held on January 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Pro-Tem Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Absent: Mayor Brent Streck. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Elizabeth Else to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Elizabeth Else to set public hearing of February 12, 5:30 p.m. and publish notice of proposed sale of 1.01 acres near the airport to Kellee Rupiper. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to pass Resolution 2020-6 requesting Fiscal Sponsorship from the City of Mapleton for Monona County Star Spinners grant application to Monona County Community Partners Foundation for pool repairs, tables and umbrellas.
Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the February 1, 2020 health insurance renewal. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr to proceed with signing the lease agreement with 1-Vision regarding the airport hangar and maintenance. Dies for lack of second.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Phil McGarr to proceed with the priority streets projects identified by DGR with Walnut Street and 2nd Street being those priority streets. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Abby Koenigs to post the open city superintendent position in City Hall for ten days as required. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Abby Koenigs, Joe Hogan. Nay: Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Elizabeth Else to set February 12, 2020, 5:30 p.m. for public hearing regarding setting maximum property tax dollars to certify for levy. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Council set a special meeting date of Tuesday, January 28, 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of budget planning.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:00 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP1-16-20
