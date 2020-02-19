City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
February 12, 2020
The regular meeting of the city council was held on February 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs, and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Elizabeth Else to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor announced that the public hearing regarding sale of property near the airport was opened for public input. There was no public input and none had been received at city hall. Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to close the public hearing regarding proposed sale for property near the airport. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to proceed with sale of property near the airport to Kellee Rupiper, direct the city attorney to prepare the necessary documents based on the purchase agreement and authorize the city clerk and mayor to sign. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Mayor announced that the public hearing setting the maximum property tax levy dollars was open for public comment. There was no public comment and none received at city hall. Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to close the public hearing regarding setting maximum property tax levy dollars. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to donate a family season pass to the Easter Egg Hunt as a prize. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Joe Hogan to approve appointment of Dian Bleil as Mayor Pro-tem at the request of the Mayor. Ayes: All. Abstain: Dian Bleil. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Joe Hogan to accept the low bid from Steve Mauch to remove, pile and burn trees near the airport for $6,500.00 at the request of FAA. State funds cover 85% of the costs. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Resolution 2020-1 appointing city clerk and city attorney. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Resolution 2020-2 regarding fiscal policies. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Dian Bleil to approve passage of Resolution 2020-3 Designated Records Custodians. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Joe Hogan and Elizabeth Else. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Resolution 2020-4 Designated Depositories. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Joe Hogan to approve passage of Resolution 2020-5 Setting Maximum Property Tax Levy Dollars. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve Resolution 2020-7 Fiscal Sponsorship for Star Spinners Grant. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Abby Koenigs, second by Joe Hogan to approve Resolution 2020-8 Fiscal Sponsorship for Rotary Grant. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan. Abstain: Dian Bleil. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Abby Koenigs to approve Resolution 2020-9 Fiscal Sponsorship for Open Cupboard Grant. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs, Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr, to approve the Procurement Policy provided by FEMA. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Elizabeth Else to approve city attorney preparing ordinance for additional stop and yield signs as discussed. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr, to approve renewal of Casey’s liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Phil McGarr to approve a fireworks permit for Mapleton Fire Department to shoot fireworks on July 3. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP2-20-2020
