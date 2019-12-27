The regular meeting of the city council was held on December 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Benita Uhl, Dr. Curtis Hesse and Phil McGarr. Absent: Tom McNamara. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meeting with the correction of the bid for the Chevy grass rig from Hi-Way Chevrolet to $37,443.00 instead of $33,443.00 as published, which makes Mac’s Chevrolet’s bid of $33,584.00 as the low bid. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Benita Uhl to enter into closed session at this time pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c) “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation”. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Benita Uhl, Dian Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse. Absent: Tom McNamara. Motion carried and closed session began at 5:37 p.m.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to end closed session. Ayes: All. Motion carried and closed session ended at 5:52 p.m.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the tentative settlement agreement reached by ICAP in the case of Bowen v Clausen and the City of Mapleton. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl for negotiations to begin with 1 Aviation to work toward an agreement with them regarding the airport hangar and business. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to proceed with the purchase of John Deere tractor after documents are received and reviewed by attorney. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the renewal of Hawkeye Bar liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve a $4,000.00 commitment for a duck slide to be installed at the baby pool with a request that the electric department match the commitment. Ayes: All. Motion carried. The department of health will be asked to approve before it is purchased.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve the City Clerk to sign necessary documents at Security National Bank regarding the Master Note and setting up a “hold account” of $57,241.13 to satisfy Northern Natural Gas requirement for the City’s credit. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 7:00 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP12-19-19
