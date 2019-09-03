City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting August 14, 2019
The regular meeting of the city council was held on August 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Shaw, Diane Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl, Tom McNamara and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Phil McGarr to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Benita Uhl, second by Dian Bleil to approve the minutes from the previous meetings. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to check the status of the plat at Water Tower and contact DGR to determine what is needed to sell additional lots. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Tom McNamara to for the city to grade Quince Avenue road as they see fit and monitor the water run-off. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to allow Corey Price to pay for the property at 107 No. 6th that he previously signed a purchase agreement for and get a deed to the property. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve the first reading of Ordinance 451 - An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa by Amending Chapter 65 Entitled Stop or Yield Required. Ayes: Benita Uhl, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Dian Bleil, Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr, to approve waiving the second and third reading and adopting Ordinance 451 – An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa by Amending Chapter 65 Entitled Stop or Yield Required. Ayes: Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr, Dian Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Benita Uhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve Ordinance 452 – An ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa by amending chapter 50 entitled nuisance abatement procedure. Changing the allowed grass height from 8” to 6”. Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Benita Uhl, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve waiving the second and third reading and adopting Ordinance 452 – An ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa by amending chapter 50 entitled nuisance abatement procedure. Changing the allowed grass height from 8” to 6”. Ayes: Tom McNamara, Phil McGarr, Benita Uhl, Dian Bleil, Dr. Curtis Hesse. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve the Cub Scouts using the community center for their meetings if it isn’t rented at the same time. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Phil McGarr to rescind the motion at the July meeting setting a spending limit of $5,000.00 without council approval. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Benita Uhl to approve renewal of Main Street Spirits liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dr. Curtis Hesse, second by Dian Bleil to approve DGR as the airport engineer for future projects. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve the PEFA Hedging Agreement subject to attorney review before signing. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve applying for asbestos removal grant for 318 Main Street and secure the site until that time. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Benita Uhl to approve payment of bills as presented. Ayes: All. Abstain: Tom McNamara. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Dr. Curtis Hesse to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP8-29-19
-----
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 451
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA BY AMENDING CHAPTER 65 ENTITLED STOP OR YIELD REQUIRED
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. CHAPTER AMENDED. Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby repealed in its entirety and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
CHAPTER 65
STOP OR YIELD REQUIRED
65.01 Stop Required
65.02 Four-Way Stop Intersections
65.03 Yield Required
65.04 Stop Before Crossing Sidewalk
65.05 Stop When Traffic Is Obstructed
65.06 Yield to Pedestrians in Crosswalks
65.01...STOP REQUIRED. Every driver of a vehicle shall stop in accordance with the following:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.345)
1. Chamberlain Avenue. Vehicles traveling north on Chamberlain Avenue shall stop at Sioux Street.
2. Walnut Street. Vehicles traveling east on Walnut Street shall stop at 6th Street.
3. Ohm Street. Vehicles traveling west on Ohm Street shall stop at Chamberlain Avenue.
4. Courtright Street. Vehicles traveling east on Courtright Street shall stop at Chamberlain Avenue.
5. 6th Street. Vehicles traveling south on 6th Street shall stop at Oak Street.
6. Walnut Street. Vehicles traveling west on Walnut Street shall stop at 7th Street.
7. Tower Street. Vehicles traveling north on Tower Street shall stop at Walnut Street.
8. 7th Street. Vehicles traveling north on 7th Street shall stop at Sioux Street.
9. 7th Street. Vehicles traveling south on 7th Street shall stop at Oak Street.
10. 6th Street. Vehicles traveling north on 6th Street shall stop at Sioux Street.
11. Oak Street. Vehicles traveling west on Oak Street shall stop at 4th Street.
12. Willow Street. Vehicles traveling west on Willow Street shall stop at 4th Street.
13. Maple Street. Vehicles traveling east on Maple Street shall stop at 4th Street.
14. Courtright Street. Vehicles traveling west on Courtright Street shall stop at Front Street.
15. 1st Street. Vehicles traveling north on 1st Street shall stop at Front Street.
16. West Ring Street. Vehicles traveling southeast on West Ring Street shall stop at Front Street/Hwy. 175 – Tiny’s Bar/little league.
17. Security National Bank. Vehicles traveling east on access to Security National Bank shall stop at 4th Street/Hwy. 141.
18. NorthView Acres Trailer Park. Vehicles traveling east on access to NorthView Acres Trailer Park shall stop at 8th Street.
19. Front Street. Vehicles traveling southwest on Front Street shall stop at Main Street.
20. Sioux Street. Vehicles traveling on Sioux Street shall stop at 6th Street.
21. Ring Street. Vehicles traveling on Ring Street shall stop at 4th Street.
22. Courtright Street. Vehicles traveling on Courtright Street shall stop at 4th Street.
23. Heisler Street. Vehicles traveling on Heisler Street shall stop at 4th Street.
24. Sioux Street. Vehicles traveling on Sioux Street shall stop at 4th Street.
25. Monona Street. Vehicles traveling on Monona Street shall stop at 4th Street.
26. Walnut Street. Vehicles traveling on Walnut Street shall stop at 4th Street.
27. 2nd Street. Vehicles traveling north on 2nd Street shall stop at Main Street.
28. 2nd Street. Vehicles traveling on 2nd Street shall stop at Monona Street.
29. 2nd Street. Vehicles traveling on 2nd Street shall stop at Courtright Street.
30. 3rd Street. Vehicles traveling on 3rd Street shall stop at Courtright Street.
31. 3rd Street. Vehicles traveling on 3rd Street shall stop at Main Street.
32. 7th Street. Vehicles traveling on 7th Street shall stop at Heisler Street.
33. 7th Street. Vehicles traveling on 7th Street shall stop at Main Street.
34. 8th Street. Vehicles traveling on 8th Street shall stop at Ring Street.
35. Chamberlain Avenue. Vehicles traveling on Chamberlain Avenue shall stop at Main Street.
36. 5th Street. Vehicles traveling on 5th Street shall stop at Main Street.
37. 6th Street. Vehicles traveling on 6th Street shall stop at Main Street.
38. 6th Street. Vehicles traveling on 6th Street shall stop at Walnut Street.
39. 5th Street. Vehicles traveling on 5th Street shall stop at Sioux Street.
40. 8th Street. Vehicles traveling on 8th Street shall stop at Main Street.
41. 5th Street. Vehicles traveling on 5th Street shall stop at Monona Street.
42. 5th Street. Vehicles traveling on 5th Street shall stop at Courtright Street.
43. 8th Street. Vehicles traveling on 8th Street shall stop at Sioux Street.
44. Heisler Street. Vehicles traveling on Heisler Street shall stop at 5th Street.
45. Oak Street. Vehicles traveling on Oak Street shall stop at 6th Street.
46. 7th Street. Vehicles traveling on 7th Street shall stop at Walnut Street.
47. Oak Street. Vehicles traveling on Oak Street shall stop at 7th Street.
65.02...FOUR-WAY STOP INTERSECTIONS. Every driver of a vehicle shall stop before entering the following designated four-way stop intersections:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.345)
1. Intersection of 6th Street and Monona Street.
2. Intersection of 7th Street and Monona Street.
3. Intersection of Chamberlain Avenue and Walnut Street.
4. Intersection of 7th Street and Willow Street.
5. Intersection of 7th Street and Courtright Street.
6. Intersection of 7th Street and Ring Street.
7. Intersection of 6th Street and Ring Street.
8. Intersection of 6th Street and Courtright Street.
9. Intersection of 6th Street and Willow Street.
10. Intersection of 8th Street and Walnut Street.
11. Intersection of 4th and Main Street.
12. Intersection of Chamberlain Avenue and Ring Street.
13. Intersection of Chamberlain Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.
65.03...YIELD REQUIRED. Every driver of a vehicle shall yield in accordance with the following:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.345)
1. Courtright Street. Vehicles traveling on Courtright Street shall yield at 8th Street.
2. 5th Street. Vehicles traveling on 5th Street shall yield at Ring Street.
3. 3rd Street. Vehicles traveling north on 3rd Street shall yield at Front Street.
65.04...STOP BEFORE CROSSING SIDEWALK. The driver of a vehicle emerging from a private roadway, alley, driveway, or building shall stop such vehicle immediately prior to driving onto the sidewalk area and thereafter shall proceed into the sidewalk area only when able to do so without danger to pedestrian traffic and shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicular traffic on the street into which the vehicle is entering.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.353)
65.05...STOP WHEN TRAFFIC IS OBSTRUCTED. Notwithstanding any traffic control signal indication to proceed, no driver shall enter an intersection or a marked crosswalk unless there is sufficient space on the other side of the intersection or crosswalk to accommodate the vehicle.
65.06...YIELD TO PEDESTRIANS IN CROSSWALKS. Where traffic control signals are not in place or in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way, slowing down or stopping, if need be, to yield to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.327)
SECTION 2. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 65 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Motion by Councilperson Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve the first reading of the ordinance.
Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Tom McNamara, Benita Uhl
Nayes: None.
The foregoing motion having passed by three-fourths votes of the Council,
The Mayor then put the question on the motion to dispense with the three readings.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve waiving the second and third readings and adopting the ordinance, and, upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Tom McNamara, Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl, Phil McGarr, Dr. Curtis Hesse.
Nayes: None.
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance duly enacted on August 14, 2019.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP8-29-19
------
City of Mapleton
ORDINANCE NO. 452
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA BY AMENDING CHAPTER 50 ENTITLED NUISANCE ABATEMENT PROCEDURE
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA:
SECTION 1. CHAPTER AMENDED. Chapter 50 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby repealed in its entirety and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
CHAPTER 50
NUISANCE
ABATEMENT PROCEDURE
50.01 Definition of Nuisance
50.02 Nuisances Enumerated
50.03 Grass and Weeds
50.04 Ground Cover Required
50.05 Other Conditions
50.06 Nuisance Prohibited
50.07 Nuisance Abatement
50.08 Abatement of Nuisance by Written Notice 50.09 Municipal Infraction Abatement Procedure
50.10 Remedy Not Excusive
50.01...DEFINITION OF NUISANCE. Whatever is injurious to health, indecent, or unreasonably offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property so as essentially to interfere unreasonably with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property is a nuisance.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 657.1)
50.02...NUISANCES ENUMERATED. The following subsections include, but do not limit, the conditions that are deemed to be nuisances in the City:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 657.2)
1. Offensive Smells. Erecting, continuing, or using any building or other place for the exercise of any trade, employment, or manufacture that, by occasioning noxious exhalations, unreasonably offensive smells, or other annoyances, becomes injurious and dangerous to the health, comfort, or property of individuals or the public.
2. Filth or Noisome Substance. Causing or suffering any offal, filth, or noisome substance to be collected or to remain in any place to the prejudice of others.
3. Impeding Passage of Navigable River. Obstructing or impeding without legal authority the passage of any navigable river, harbor, or collection of water.
4. Water Pollution. Corrupting or rendering unwholesome or impure the water of any river, stream, or pond, or unlawfully diverting the same from its natural course or state, to the injury or prejudice of others.
5. Blocking Public and Private Ways. Obstructing or encumbering, by fences, buildings or otherwise, the public roads, private ways, streets, alleys, commons, landing places, or burying grounds.
6. Billboards. Billboards, signboards, and advertising signs, whether erected and constructed on public or private property, that so obstruct and impair the view of any portion or part of a public street, avenue, highway, boulevard or alley or of a railroad or street railway track as to render dangerous the use thereof. (See also Section 62.06)
7. Storing of Flammable Junk. Depositing or storing of flammable junk, such as old rags, rope, cordage, rubber, bones and paper, by dealers in such articles within the fire limits of the City, unless in a building of fireproof construction. (See also Chapter 51)
8. Air Pollution. Emission of dense smoke, noxious fumes, or fly ash.
9. Weeds, Brush. Dense growth of all weeds, vines, brush, or other vegetation in the City so as to constitute a health, safety, or fire hazard.
10. Dutch Elm Disease. Trees infected with Dutch elm disease. (See also Chapter 151)
11. Airport Air Space. Any object or structure hereafter erected within one thousand (1,000) feet of the limits of any municipal or regularly established airport or landing place, which may endanger or obstruct aerial navigation including take-off and landing, unless such object or structure constitutes a proper use or enjoyment of the land on which the same is located.
12. Houses of Ill Fame. Houses of ill fame, kept for the purpose of prostitution and lewdness; gambling houses; places resorted to by persons participating in criminal gang activity prohibited by Chapter 723A of the Code of Iowa or places resorted to by persons using controlled substances, as defined in Section 124.101 of the Code of Iowa, in violation of law, or houses where drunkenness, quarreling, fighting or breaches of the peace are carried on or permitted to the disturbance of others.
13. Building Maintenance. Buildings with excessively peeling paint or other conditions suggestive of deterioration or inadequate maintenance. Exterior surfaces shall not have any holes or broken glass; loose, cracked, or damaged shingles or siding or other defects in the exterior finish which admit rain, cold air, dampness, rodents, insects or vermin. Basements, cellars and crawl spaces shall be free of standing water and hazards. All wood, including floorboards, subfloors, joists, bridging, roof rafters and sheathing, and all other wood in any interior or exterior floor, wall, roof or other part of the structure, shall be maintained to be free of cracks affecting structural integrity, termite damage, infestation or rot. Any and all damaged or deteriorating materials shall be replaced. If infestation exists in any basement, cellar or crawl space, such infestation shall be remedied in accordance with industry standards.
14. Household Goods and Machinery. Furniture, household furnishings, appliances or other such items not designed for outside use, or machinery, implements or other such equipment that is in an inoperable condition, including component parts thereof, stored or kept outside for a period of more than twenty-four (24) hours on any premises in a residential area, excluding the week prior to any City wide cleanup program.
15. Construction Equipment and Materials. Operable machinery, equipment and materials being used for construction purposes, including pipes, lumber, forms, dirt, sand and sod, stored or kept in the open, except:
(1) For use in the ordinary course of business as the inventory or asset of a contractor, supplier or government subdivision; or
(2) On the job site of a project in progress for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after construction has been completed or a separate certificate of occupancy has been issued, whichever occurs first.
(Subsections 13-15 –
Ord. 439 – Mar. 18 Supp.)
50.03 ...GRASS AND WEEDS. The maximum height of grass and/or weeds shall be six (6) inches in developed residential, commercial, and industrial zoned districts, twelve (12) inches in undeveloped residential, commercial, and industrial districts, and eighteen (18) inches in unplatted districts other than agricultural districts. The property owner and occupant are jointly and severally responsible for mowing and abutting space between the lot line and the curb line or edge of the traveled portion of the street right-of-way and one-half of any alley abutting the property. A lot may be exempted from the foregoing provision on the following conditions:
1. All owners of property abutting such lot must consent to exemption in writing.
2. A firebreak thirty (30) feet in width on all sides of such lot shall be mowed to the height of not more than six (6) inches.
3. The lot shall contain no “noxious weeds” as defined in Section 317.1 of the Code of Iowa.
4. The property owners shall assume in writing all liability for such condition and indemnify the City for any claims or damages related thereto.
50.04...GROUND COVER REQUIRED. Property in a residential area shall be seeded, sodded, or otherwise planted with a ground cover. New construction and/or remodel shall have not more than thirty (30) days after construction is completed, unless impractical, but not later than the beginning of the next growing season.
50.05...OTHER CONDITIONS. The following Chapters of this Code of Ordinances contain regulations prohibiting or restricting other conditions that are deemed to be nuisances:
1. Junk and Junk Vehicles (See Chapter 51)
2. Dangerous Buildings (See Chapter 145)
3. Storage and Disposal of Solid Waste (See Chapter 105)
4. Trees (See Chapter 151)
5. Placing Items on Public Right-of-Ways (See Chapter 135)
6. Zoning Regulations (See Chapter 165)
50.06 ...NUISANCES PROHIBITED. The creation or maintenance of a nuisance is prohibited, and a nuisance, public or private, may be abated in the manner provided for in this chapter or State law.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 657.3)
50.07 ...NUISANCE ABATEMENT. Whenever the Mayor or any authorized municipal officer finds that a nuisance exists, such officer has the authority to determine on a case-by-case basis whether to utilize the nuisance abatement procedure described in Section 50.08 of this chapter or the municipal infraction procedure referred to in Section 50.09.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h])
50.08...ABATEMENT OF NUISANCE BY WRITTEN NOTICE. Any nuisance, public or private, may be abated in the manner provided for in this section:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h])
1. Contents of Notice to Property Owner. The notice to abate shall contain: †
A. Description of Nuisance. A description of what constitutes the nuisance.
B. Location of Nuisance. The location of the nuisance.
C. Acts Necessary to Abate. A statement of the act or acts necessary to abate the nuisance.
D. Reasonable Time. A reasonable time within which to complete the abatement.
E. Assessment of City Costs. A statement that if the nuisance or condition is not abated as directed and no request for hearing is made within the time prescribed, the City will abate it and assess the costs against the property owner.
† EDITOR’S NOTE: A suggested form of notice for the abatement of nuisances is included in the Appendix of this Code of Ordinances. Caution is urged in the use of this administrative abatement procedure, particularly where cost of abatement is more than minimal or where there is doubt as to whether or not a nuisance does in fact exist. If compliance is not secured following notice and hearings, we recommend you review the situation with your attorney before proceeding with abatement and assessment of costs. Your attorney may recommend proceedings in court under Chapter 657 of the Code of Iowa rather than this procedure.
2. Method of Service. The notice may be in the form of an ordinance or sent by certified mail to the property owner.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h])
3. Request for Hearing. Any person ordered to abate a nuisance may have a hearing with the Council as to whether a nuisance exists. A request for a hearing must be made in writing and delivered to the Clerk within the time stated in the notice, or it will be conclusively presumed that a nuisance exists and it must be abated as ordered. The hearing will be before the Council at a time and place fixed by the Council. The findings of the Council shall be conclusive and, if a nuisance is found to exist, it shall be ordered abated within a reasonable time under the circumstances.
4. Abatement in Emergency. If it is determined that an emergency exists by reason of the continuing maintenance of the nuisance or condition, the City may perform any action that may be required under this chapter without prior notice. The City shall assess the costs as provided in subsection 6 of this section after notice to the property owner under the applicable provisions of subsection 1 and 2, and the hearing as provided in subsection 3.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h])
5. Abatement by City. If the person notified to abate a nuisance or condition neglects or fails to abate as directed, the City may perform the required action to abate, keeping an accurate account of the expense incurred. The itemized expense account shall be filed with the Clerk, who shall pay such expenses on behalf of the City.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h])
6. Collection of Costs. The Clerk shall send a statement of the total expense incurred by certified mail to the property owner who has failed to abide by the notice to abate, and if the amount shown by the statement has not been paid within one month, the Clerk shall certify the costs to the County Treasurer and such costs shall then be collected with, and in the same manner as, general property taxes.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h])
7. Installment Payment of Cost of Abatement. If the amount expended to abate the nuisance or condition exceeds five hundred dollars ($500.00), the City may permit the assessment to be paid in up to ten (10) annual installments, to be paid in the same manner and with the same interest rates provided for assessments against benefited property under State law.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.13)
8. Failure to Abate. Any person causing or maintaining a nuisance who shall fail or refuse to abate or remove the same within the reasonable time required and specified in the notice to abate is in violation of this Code of Ordinances.
50.09...MUNICIPAL INFRACTION ABATEMENT PROCEDURE. In lieu of the abatement procedures set forth in Section 50.08, the requirements of this chapter may be enforced under the procedures applicable to municipal infractions as set forth in Chapter 3 of this Code of Ordinances.
50.10 ...REMEDY NOT EXCLUSIVE. Nothing contained in this Chapter shall be construed to limit City’s remedies, and the Council may take action under appropriate State or Federal law without first using the procedures outlined in this Chapter.
SECTION 2. REPEALER. The remainder of Chapter 50 shall remain the same. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof, not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
*****
Motion by Councilperson Tom McNamara, second by Dian Bleil to approve the first reading of the ordinance.
Ayes: Dian Bleil, Phil McGarr, Dr. Curtis Hesse, Tom McNamara, Benita Uhl
Nayes: None.
The foregoing motion having passed by three-fourths votes of the Council,
The Mayor then put the question on the motion to dispense with the three readings.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Benita Uhl to approve waiving the second and third readings and adopting the ordinance, and, upon the roll being called, the vote was:
Ayes: Tom McNamara, Dian Bleil, Benita Uhl, Phil McGarr, Dr. Curtis Hesse.
Nayes: None.
WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the foregoing ordinance duly enacted on August 14, 2019.
Donna Shaw, Mayor
ATTEST:
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP8-29-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.