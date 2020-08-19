City of Mapleton Minutes - Regular Council Meeting
August 12, 2020
The regular meeting of the city council was held on August 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Roll call was taken with the following members present, Mayor Brent Streck, Diane Bleil, Elizabeth Else, Joe Hogan, Abby Koenigs and Phil McGarr. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Attorney Mike Schmiedt was in attendance.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Abby Koenigs to approve the order of the agenda. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve the minutes from the previous meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan to approve passage of Ordinance 458 Amending Section 65.02 – Four-Way Stop Intersections and adding 8th and Ring Streets. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs and Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to waive the second and third readings and adoption of Ordinance 458 Amending Section 65.02 – Four-Way Stop Intersections and adding 8th and Ring Streets. Ayes: Abby Koenigs, Joe Hogan, Phil McGarr, Elizabeth Else and Dian Bleil. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to approve passage of Ordinance 459 Amending the Code section 69.09 - Truck Parking Limited. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koenigs and Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Dian Bleil, to approve waiving the second and third reading and adoption of Ordinance 459 Amending the Code Section 69.09 – Truck Parking Limited. Ayes: Phil McGarr, Abby Koenigs, Dian Bleil, Elizabeth Else and Joe Hogan. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan, second by Abby Koenigs to approve Alex Boyle attending the 10 week police academy course at WIT in Sioux City and provide him with the required equipment, subject to signing of the reimbursement agreement. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil second by Joe Hogan to approve Resolution 2020-16 Adopting the Monona County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Ayes: Joe Hogan, Elizabeth Else, Dian Bleil, Abby Koeings, Phil McGarr. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Joe Hogan for Mike Schmiedt to prepare a two year agreement with Al Bruhn regarding harvesting the brome near the airport. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Phil McGarr, second by Dian Bleil to approve renewal of Main Street Spirits liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Elizabeth Else, second by Dian Bleil to approve the fire department blocking the street in front of the community center for a fundraiser and to follow requirements for the outdoor liquor license. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Joe Hogan second by Dian Bleil to approve payment of the bills as presented. Ayes: All. Motion carried.
Motion by Dian Bleil, second by Phil McGarr to adjourn the meeting. Ayes: All. Motion carried and meeting adjourned.
Brent Streck, Mayor
Attest: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP8-20-2020
------
City of Mapleton July 2020 Claims
Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$105,988.37
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating/Refresh/...$3,922.15
Apga Security, Shrimp Annual Membership...$19.00
Barco Municipal Products, Yellow Marking Paint & Solvent...$291.98
Barkley Asphalt, Overlay Project 2020...$202,117.25
Bomgaars, Pipe Seal/Joint Paste/Bolts/...$1,070.64
Boyle, Alex, Fuel Reimbursment...$24.27
Cardis Mfg., Corrugated Fencing Material...$400.00
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$6,196.83
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$10,501.76
Clayton Energy, Gas...$4,503.63
Concrete Products, Concrete Patch For Pool...$106.92
Corey’s Ac & Heating Serv, New Heat Pump At Airport...$5,600.00
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$2,904.25
Culligan Water, Airport Drinking Water...$35.00
Data Technologies, Inc, Install Rm/Rm-Cc/Ubi/Cash...$5,711.25
Day’s Door Company, Garage Door For Pool Access...$2,055.00
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$32.25
Dept Of Natural Resources, Annual Water Supply Fee Fy 21...$139.79
Dgr Engineering., Tower Street Extension 2020...$14,669.92
Doug Craig, Gas Furnace Rebate...$400.00
Drees Co., Work On The Pool Boiler...$1,490.86
Electronic Engineering, New Radio In And Antennas In Police Cars...$592.25
Fiesta Foods, Cleaning Supplies For Pool...$46.88
Fisher-Whiting Library, 1St Qtr Contribution...$23,835.75
Groebner & Associates, Tap Tees For Gas System...$665.83
Hach Company, Dpd Free Chlorine Accu Vac...$115.80
Hometown Variety, Shipping...$49.67
Horn Memorial Hospital, M Goslar/N Lefebvre Drug Test...$56.00
Ia One Call, Locates...$38.80
Imwca *, 25% Work Comp Premium...$5,322.31
Iowa Dept Of Public, Billing For April Thru June...$300.00
Iowa League Of Cities, Member Dues...$947.00
Jeffrey L Bruce & Co Llc, Wetland Construction Thru May...$415.00
Jessen Auto, Tires And Filters For Mowers...$204.97
Knife River Midwest, Llc, Cold Mix Asphalt...$856.95
Mac’s, Tires For Police Tahoe...$1,498.50
Mapleton Bp, Fuel/Gas...$1,738.94
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Cable/Phone...$691.80
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Office Supplies...$236.48
Mapleton Press, Pool Opening/Public Hearing/...$205.34
Mark Cloud, Repair On Airport Roof...$77.00
Matt Parrott, Disconnect Notices...$46.97
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies/City/Park...$49.30
Menards-Sioux City, Heavy Duty Screen Door For Well House...$56.00
Met, Inc, Wastewater Analysis...$432.50
Metering & Technology, 24 Water Meters With Erts...$5,599.72
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$13.54
Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equi, Bulldog Nozzle/Reduction...$4,527.46
Mike Hahn, Health Care Account...$675.00
Monona Co. Iron, Gauge Plate...$10.62
Monona County Auditor, Voting Expense City\School...$1,253.96
Monona County Sanitary, Garbage From The Brush Pile...$64.22
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.67
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Repair Picnic Tables...$364.65
Rick’s Computers *, 4 Port Usb Hub Attachment...$29.95
Schmidt, Kelly, Mowing Cemetery 6/8-6/17-6/24...$2,000.00
Simpco, Membership Dues...$1,412.80
Siouxland Concrete, Concrete For 5Th & Monona...$245.20
Sundquist Engineering, Search Lot Pins At City Shop...$288.00
Syn-Tech Systems, Airport Fuel Pump...$142.00
The Office Stop, Paper For Reciept Printers...$15.73
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax/Sales Tax...$5,148.99
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$288.99
U.S Bank, June 2020 Pefa Commodity...$2,415.42
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$9,155.83
Usa Book, Gas Alert Max...$954.00
Utility Equipment, Pipe With Bell End/Dual Wall...$1,793.63
Verizon Wireless *, Cell Phones...$308.86
Wageworks, Aflac...$100.00
Wesco Corp, Slide Control For Pool...$85.60
Ziegler Cat, Parts For The Back Hoe...$728.31
Claims Total...$445,004.88
MP8-20-2020
