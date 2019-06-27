Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution...$268.8
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elec...$594.6
Bankers Trust, Gas Payment...$54,155
Bomgaars, Grass Seed/Hose/Bolts/Concrete...$874.22
Boysen Electric, Airport Well Repair...$134
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$9,163.95
City Of Mapleton/Flex, City Flex Pre...$164
Clausen, Jared, Fuel Reimbusment...$30.03
Clayton Energy, Gas...$8,977.88
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$1,472.75
Dearborn National Life In, Life Insurance...$70.95
Dept Of Natural Resources, Renewal For Mike Hahn...$240
Dgr Engineering, 2019 Overlay Project...$2,052.9
Electronic Engineering, Batteries For Pagers...$129
Feld Fire, 5 Lb Ext W/Vehicle Bracket...$51
Fiesta Foods, Propane Exchange...$15.99
First State Bank, New Fire Truck Loan Payment...$16,581.9
Hach Company, Nitrates...$36.05
Iamu, Gas Oq Training 2019...$5,074.7
J.P. Cooke Co., 100 Ea Dog Tags...$52.85
Jessen Auto, Switch/Tire/Fittings/Hose End...$461.78
Mac’s, Blue Fire Pick Up...$451.67
Mapleton Bp, Fuel...$1,721.59
Mapleton Communications, Cable/Telephone/Internet...$494.47
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Office Supplies/Ups Shipping...$40.57
Mapleton Press, Publish Legals/Help Wanted...$567.2
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.44
Monona County Iron, City Park Windows...$8.95
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.66
New Cooperative Inc, Airport Fertilizer...$2,487.88
Office Elements, Paper Shredder...$185.73
Payroll & Withholding, Payroll & Withholding...$59,828.79
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$52.43
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Plexi Glass...$106.95
Sewer-Matic, Cleaned 1634’ Of Sewer Line...$2,062.5
Sign’s By Tomorrow, Signs For Trucks...$64.62
Sioux Sales Company, Bw Belt...$54.95
Stan Houston Equipment, Red Stake Chaser 25 Ea...$89.6
Streck, Brent, Starting Up $$...$219.45
Sullivan, Pat, Furnace Rebate...$400
The Office Stop, Copy Paper/Pens/Marker Flags...$109.52
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Service Excise Tax...$4,203.89
Turf Werks, Used Lawn Mower...$4,600
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$130.71
Uhl, Karla, Clayton Energy Meeting...$275.41
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$11,709.92
Utility Equipment, 3/4 Coupling/Nut/Flare”...$227.21
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$302.1
Wageworks, Aflac...$100
Ziegler Cat, Bolts/Nuts/Washers/Cutting...$357.28
Claims Total...$197,542.22
