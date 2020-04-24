Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$42,065.01
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution...$268.8
American Red Cross, Red Cross Learn To Swim Kit`...$200
American Underground, Stop Sign/Yield Sign/Speed...$563.93
Associates For, Alex Boyle-Psyc Eval...$230
Barry Motor Co, Parts & Clutch For Orange...$672.38
Bollig, Stacy, Gas Furnace Rebate.........$400
Bomgaars, Ice Melt/Key/Extension Cord/...$292.31
Brown Supply Company, Inc, Gutter Broom-Sweeper...$454.05
Cardis Fence, 2 Ea 1 5/8, 6 Ties, 6’X 1 5/8...$16.25
Certified Testing Service, Core Drill Geothechnical Repor...$1,670
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$10,676.84
Clayton Energy, Gas...$22,334.62
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$3,193
Culligan Water, Airport Softener...$55
Day’s Door Company, New Glass For Overhead Door...$85
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$32.25
Dgr Engineering., Airport Lighting Thru January...$8,122.43
Document Depot, Shredding...$45
Fiesta Foods, Supplies For Water Samples...$4.17
Hoffman Agancy, Property & Liability Insurance...$58,962.37
IA Department Of Revenue, State Wide Property...$20.25
Iamu, Gas Member Dues...$1,944
Jack’s Uniforms & Equipme, Navy Pants/Gold Name Plate...$77.8
Jessen Auto, Breakline/Torch Tips/Oxygen/...$453.79
John Deere Financial, Mower Payment...$1,019.54
Knife River Midwest, Llc, Asphalt Cold Mix...$704.7
Mac’s, Truck Battery Qty 3...$815.54
Maier Family Pharmacy, Gas Furnace Rebates...$400
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Cable/Internet...$497.85
Mapleton Press, Budget Estimate Public Hearing...$187.41
Marx Trailer, Plow Blade For Pick Up Plow...$297.17
Mauch Construction, Remove Trees North Of The...$6,500
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies.........$52.9
Menards-Sioux City, Pipe Heating Cable...$108.76
Met, Inc, Wastewater Analysis...$865
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.46
Mike Hahn, Hsa Contribution...$675
Monona County Engineer, Salt And Sand For Streets...$3,861.44
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch.........$666.66
Monona County Treasurer, Taxes.........$3,244
Office Elements, Paper Rolls/Page Tabs...$31.77
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Productivity Plus, Vetters/Napa Onawa...$6
Rick’s Computers, On Site Labor Windows Update...$240
Roeder, Dan, Gas Furnace Rebate.........$400
Russ Woodward Const, Well House.........$10,003
Stan Houston Equipment, Rent Blast System...$79.98
Stanard & Associates, Inc, National Police Officer Tests...$53
The Office Stop, Liquid Stamper Ink.........$15.49
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Sales Tax.........$5,050.37
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$277.44
U.S Bank, February Pefa 2020.........$11,648.5
Uhl, Karla, Idrive Update...$69.5
United Healthcare, Health Insurance.........$8,625.72
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones.........$241.89
Vermeys, Pam, Pam Vermeys-Return Deposit...$75
Wageworks, Aflac...$100
Williams & Company, Progress Bill To Complete...$2,450
Claims Total...$217,577.29
