City of Mapleton June 2019 Bills
Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$86,141.77
Acco Unlimited, Chemicals For Pool...$3,979.78
Agrivision Equipment, Bat Wing Mower...$13,500.00
American Septic & Portabe, Toilet Rentals For Rec Field...$643.24
Arrowwood Resort, Rooms For Marshall Goslar And...$523.60
Bomgaars, Grass Seed/Keys/Fertilizer/...$814.74
Brown Supply Company, Inc, 2 Street Signs...$149.42
Caterpillar Financial, Back Hoe Payment...$6,956.43
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$12,049.26
Clayton Energy, Gas...$6,894.33
Clerk Of District Court, Ticket Not Filed Timely-...$60.00
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$2,551.00
Cross Law, Review Barklay Contract...$400.00
Culligan Water, Airport Drinking Water...$110.91
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Ins...$51.60
Dgr Engineering., Professional Services 2019...$382.00
Echo Group, 9 Ea Led Wall Pack W/Photocell...$834.48
Feld Fire, Grass Fire Broom...$101.70
Fiesta Foods, Paper Towels...$43.32
Gosch Trucking, Hauling Off Dirt And Crushed...$3,480.00
Goslar, Sean, Reimbursment For Weed Eater...$185.94
Grainger, 3 Pos Selecter Switch...$127.04
Hoffman Agancy, Airport Liability Renewal...$2,510.00
Hughey And Phillips, Runway Light Assembly...$739.53
IA Department Of Revenue, Water Ex Tax...$1,814.43
IA One Call, Iowa One Call...$19.90
Iamu, Install Anodes At Both Reg...$1,459.90
Imwca, Work Comp Insurance...$3,209.50
Interstate Mechanical, Repipe Water Treatment Plant...$32,516.00
Iowa Finance Authority, Loan Payment...$17,653.75
Iowa Rural Water Assn., Marshall Goslar...$300.00
Jessen Auto, Pool Fittings/Vac Truck...$63.53
John Deere Financial, Mower Payment...$1,019.54
Mac’s, New Brake Pads/Tire Repair...$837.49
Mapleton Bp, Gas/Fuel...$4,065.85
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Cable/Internet...$518.86
Mapleton Utilities, Reimb. 2Nd Qtr...$2,914.50
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies For...$55.75
Menards-Sioux City, Plywood For Flooring...$1,738.80
Met, Inc, Wastewater Analysis...$1,076.00
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.46
Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equi, Service Call For Vac Truck...$2,385.85
Monona County Iron, Cutting Of Tube For Tractor...$65.58
Monona County Sanitary, 1St 1\2 Fy 19-20 Payment...$28,764.00
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.66
Mvdi, Dues...$5,000.00
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$52.43
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Marble Dust/Marker Dust...$87.90
Sewer-Matic, Root Cutting On Lines That...$10,600.00
Shaw, Donnna...Flags For Main Street Poles...$320.48
Siouxland Concrete...4Th & Main St Concrete...$3,273.00
Siouxland Lock & Key...New Lock At The Airport...$391.50
South Dale Nursery...New Tree For Main St...$185.00
Streck, Brent...Spine Board Torso Straps...$258.64
The Office Stop...Copy Paper/Pens...$125.15
Treasurer State Of Iowa...State Tax...$2,784.24
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$450.40
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$11,709.92
Usa Book, Flomatic 895 Split Disc Wafer...$557.57
Utility Equipment, 6 Gate Valve/6” Ss Flange W/”...$748.74
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$322.07
Wageworks, Aflac...$100.00
Ziegler Cat, Hose Assembly & Coupling...$243.54
Claims Total...$287,006.40
City of Mapleton July 2019 Bills
Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$80,741.89
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution...$3,388.79
Ace Engine And Parts, Triggers For Weed Eaters...$100.93
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elec...$617.76
Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Renewal Plan Possible...$598.50
Alcohol Bev Division, Fire Dept Liquor Licence...$120.00
American Septic & Portabe, 3 Portable Toilets...$285.00
Barkley Asphalt, 2019 Overlay Project...$112,918.20
Bomgaars, Bolts/Nuts/Washers/Hose/Bucket...$924.12
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$7,861.58
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$11,821.56
Clayton Energy, Gas...$7,685.51
Corey’s Ac & Heating Serv, Service Call Swimming Pool...$137.00
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$7,426.99
Culligan Water, Airport Drinking Water...$55.00
Dean, Leo, Furnace Rebate...$400.00
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$51.60
Dept Of Natural Resources, Fy2020 Public Water Annual Fee...$140.01
Dgr Engineering., Overlay Project Thru 5/31/19...$522.00
Echo Group, Well Pump...$96.77
Electronic Engineering, Replace Siren Control Head,...$304.95
Feld Fire, Helmets W/Faceshield,
Gloves,...$1,896.50
Fiesta Foods, Office Supplies...$13.98
Fisher-Whiting Library, 1St Qtr Contribution...$22,825.00
Gosch, Ray, 14.98 Ton 9-12” Rock”
...$651.00
Hach Company, Dissolved Oxygen/Nitrates...$387.21
Horn Memorial Hospital, Drug Testing For Gas System...$81.00
IA One Call, Iowa One Call Service...$46.00
Imwca, 1St Payment...$1,375.93
Intoximeters, Mouthpiece Fst/Drug Tests...$91.20
Iowa League Of Cities, Member Dues 7/1/19-6/30/20...$947.00
Jessen Auto, U-Bolt...$13.98
Mapleton Bp, Fuel/Gas...$2,127.72
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Cable/Internet...$532.68
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Office Supplies...$41.43
Mapleton Press, Publish Legals...$158.70
Matt Parrott & Sons, City Check Blanks...$322.61
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies/Paper Towels...$60.40
Menards-Sioux City, Re-Bar For Corner Stop Lights...$56.94
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.47
Monona County Iron, Repair Mower Casters...$153.02
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.67
New Cooperative Inc, Weed Spray Parks/Ballfield...$390.39
Office Elements, ...Correction Tape...$8.54
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Productivity Plus, Vetters/Napa Onawa...$39.90
Rasmussen Lumber Co, Replacement Steel Door Slabs...$2,004.93
Resco, Anchor Bolts And Shipping...$31.42
Secretary, State Of Ia, Notary Renewal Fee...$30.00
Simpco, Membership Dues Fy20...$1,412.80
Siouxland Concrete, Concrete Main St...$1,141.50
Stan Houston Equipment, 18 Tube Light Wall...$216.30
Tegra Corporation, Bulk Solar Salt...$3,897.86
The Office Stop, Paper/Index Tabs/Red Paper...$103.88
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax...$4,156.14
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$325.42
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$11,709.92
Unitypoint Clinic, Drug Testing For Gas System...$126.00
Utility Equipment, Receiver/Transmitter/Tablet...$8,986.00
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$310.08
Wageworks, Aflac...$100.00
Wesco Corp, Lights At The 4 Way Stop Signs...$913.78
Claims Total...$304,613.03
