Marshall Goslar...62047.5
Owen Zediker ...49402.15
Mike Hahn ...69241.95
Jared R Clausen...57457.14
Caleb J Creech ...24547.4
Alex B Boyle...6375
Alexander J Ehlers ...9083.5
Karen A Koenigs ...31532.86
Sheryl A Meier...10246.5
Corey S Dose ...6999.96
Chris Ehlers ...3139.51
Sean Goslar...43042.55
Linzey M Anderson...116.38
Johannah M Mckibben ...3242.5
Haley A Drenkhahn...3042.39
Kyran J Morrow ...1451.13
Lindsey K Sisco ...2394.01
Laura M Streck ...4999.98
Mia N Welte ...2562.64
Reese M Petersen ...465.5
Ethan J Streck...2049.64
Weston W Beeson...2230.14
Alexia M Adkins...1439.26
Sophie E Krusen...168.63
Kolby E Nutt ...1734.01
Sydney J Fundermann...1636.27
Emalee A Fundermann...1947.51
Karlee M Wolf...1982.64
Rachel M Shupe ...2014.51
Corinna M Rayevich... 5115
Andrew J Brown...1390.5
Randy A Brown ...753.5
Jeremy R Fisher...1090
Kevin L Goslar...65
Brent M Streck ...6124.5
Natheniel D Brown...1355
Mark A Jensen...4166
John J Gee...97
Cameron L Golden ... 1736.5
Jeffrey I Patterson...2032
Robin L Golden...15
Tyler J Martensen...3709
Jessica F Brown ...297
Matthew D Schrader...1395
Kalvin L Schumacher-Hinrickson...471
Linzey M Anderson...96
Shelby R Jensen ...1310.5
Jonathan M Pickel ...784.5
Dian Bleil ...680
Phil Mcgarr...520
Tom Mcnamara...680
Donna M Shaw...3600
Curtis R Hesse...600
Benita A Uhl ...680
Jean Wessling ...20882.14
Peggy R Gay...35420.58
Cynthia M Gries...1691.43
Jean L Powell ...7623.7
Karla K Uhl...62148.02
Teresa J Steinhoff ...46730.02
Dylan L Blake ...3235
Nathan T Le Febvre...78372.92
James F Gaukel ...160
James Else...480
Lucas Else...60513.66
Steve Oberg...480
Total Employee Wages ...763093.63
