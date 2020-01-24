Marshall Goslar...62047.5

Owen Zediker ...49402.15

Mike Hahn ...69241.95

Jared R Clausen...57457.14

Caleb J Creech ...24547.4

Alex B Boyle...6375

Alexander J Ehlers ...9083.5

Karen A Koenigs ...31532.86

Sheryl A Meier...10246.5

Corey S Dose ...6999.96

Chris Ehlers ...3139.51

Sean Goslar...43042.55

Linzey M Anderson...116.38

Johannah M Mckibben ...3242.5

Haley A Drenkhahn...3042.39

Kyran J Morrow ...1451.13

Lindsey K Sisco ...2394.01

Laura M Streck ...4999.98

Mia N Welte ...2562.64

Reese M Petersen ...465.5

Ethan J Streck...2049.64

Weston W Beeson...2230.14

Alexia M Adkins...1439.26

Sophie E Krusen...168.63

Kolby E Nutt ...1734.01

Sydney J Fundermann...1636.27

Emalee A Fundermann...1947.51

Karlee M Wolf...1982.64

Rachel M Shupe ...2014.51

Corinna M Rayevich... 5115

Andrew J Brown...1390.5

Randy A Brown ...753.5

Jeremy R Fisher...1090

Kevin L Goslar...65

Brent M Streck ...6124.5

Natheniel D Brown...1355

Mark A Jensen...4166

John J Gee...97

Cameron L Golden ... 1736.5

Jeffrey I Patterson...2032

Robin L Golden...15

Tyler J Martensen...3709

Jessica F Brown ...297

Matthew D Schrader...1395

Kalvin L Schumacher-Hinrickson...471

Linzey M Anderson...96

Shelby R Jensen ...1310.5

Jonathan M Pickel ...784.5

Dian Bleil ...680

Phil Mcgarr...520

Tom Mcnamara...680

Donna M Shaw...3600

Curtis R Hesse...600

Benita A Uhl ...680

Jean Wessling ...20882.14

Peggy R Gay...35420.58

Cynthia M Gries...1691.43

Jean L Powell ...7623.7

Karla K Uhl...62148.02

Teresa J Steinhoff ...46730.02

Dylan L Blake ...3235

Nathan T Le Febvre...78372.92

James F Gaukel ...160

James Else...480

Lucas Else...60513.66

Steve Oberg...480

Total Employee Wages ...763093.63

MP1-23-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.