Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$40,193.92
Acco Unlimited, Roller Assembly Size 2-6Tubes...$120.40
American Water, Marshall & Sean Goslar Ceu’s...$100.00
Bomgaars, Dehumidifer/Nuts/Bolts/Elbows/...$293.57
Chn Capital, Chain Saw/Accessories...$639.86
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
Clausen, Jared, K9 Dog Food...$201.33
Clayton Energy, Gas...$24,236.92
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$3,618.75
Culligan Water, Airport Softener Rental...$55.00
Day’s Door Co, 24X12 Light...$102.00
Dearborn Life Insurance C...Life, Insurance...$38.70
Dept Of Natural Resources, Application Drinking Water #1...$80.00
Dgr Engineering., 2020 Hma Overlay Project...$627.50
Document Depot, Shredding-1.5 64 Gal Bin...$67.50
Echo, Cable Dispenser...$85.94
Fiesta Foods, Shop Supplies...$32.42
Groebner & Associates, Cgi Printer...$462.05
Iamu, Marshall Goslar Ceu’s...$286.00
Imwca, Workers Comp...$276.67
Iowa Communities Assuranc, Police Lawsuit Deductible/Dog...$5,000.00
Iowa Dept Of Public, Billing Oct’19-Dec’19...$300.00
Iowa One Call, Locates...$4.40
Jack’s Uniforms & Equipme, Outfit Alex Boyle...$992.20
Jessen Auto, Head Light On Plow/Tire On...$65.99
Mac’s, Oil And Filter Change...$122.44
Mapleton Bp, Fuel/Gas...$1,787.54
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Cable/Internet...$497.34
Mapleton Hometown Variety, File Folders/Copy Paper...$88.10
Mapleton Press, Publish Minutes & Nov’19 Bills...$262.08
Marx Trailer, Hinkler Plow Parts...$335.28
Meier, Sheryl, Vaccum For City Hall...$73.83
Met, Inc, Wastewater Analysis...$664.00
Metering & Technology, Water Meters W/ Erts...$1,777.81
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.43
Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equi, Parts For Vac-Con Truck...$2,040.22
Mike Hahn, Hsa Payment...$675.00
Monona County Engineer, 11/8/19 25.37 Ton Of Road Salt...$3,670.66
Monona County Iron, Installation Of New Flange,...$555.10
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.67
New Cooperative Inc, Spraying For Parks/Ball Field...$780.78
P & P Lawn Mower, Sharpen Chainsaw Chains...$28.00
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Rasmussen Lumber Co, 6 Ea 4X8 Plywood...$109.32
Rick’s Computers, Toner...$429.00
Sargent Drilling, Labor To Install Vfd And 40Hp...$13,789.61
Sexton Oil Company, Airport Fuel...$6,820.20
Streck, Brent, Usb Dock/Wireless Keyboard...$208.86
The Office Stop, Copy Paper...$37.00
Treas State Of Iowa, Sales Tax...$3,585.78
U. S. Post Office, Postage...$110.94
U.S Bank, Pefa Commodity January 2020...$14,415.18
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$8,820.87
Us Post Office, Postage Utility Billing...$36.98
Utility Equipment, Freight On Returned Items...$5.23
Utility Safety & Design, 2019 Paradign Mailing #2...$585.00
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$374.31
Wesco, Pole Tax...$154.73
Wigman Company, 3/4 Soc Pvc Ball Valve...$57.77
Williams & Company, Final Bill On Audit Fy 18/19...$1,250.00
Wimeca, Power Bill...$88,177.25
Zediker, Owen, Yellow Jacket Test Kit...$55.54
Ziegler Cat, Backhoe Bucket Teeth...$254.45
Claims Total...$236,658.37
MP4-9-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.