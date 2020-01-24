Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...69599.77
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elec...632.04
Bankers Trust Elec, Invoice Fee...250
Barco Municipal Products, Mini Light Bar And Mount...373.99
Bomgaars, Ice Melt/Batteries/Screws/Pins...481.5
Caterpillar Financial, Caterpillar Back Hoe Payment...6,956.43
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilitiles...10,490.14
Clausen, Jared, Food/Gas/Rooms For K9 Trials...1,820.12
Clayton Energy, Gas...19,057.58
Cloud, Dillon, Furnace Rebate...400
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...2,675.65
Culligan Water, Airport Softener...55
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...38.7
Dgr Engineering., 2019 Overlay Project...309.5
Emergency Safety, Drug Testing Kits...312.48
Fiesta Foods, Propane Exchange/Ice For...20.16
First State Bank, Fire Truck Interest...1,409.99
Fremont Tire Inc, Foam In 4 Mower Tires...88.58
Groebner & Associates, Gas Meters...909.94
Imwca, #6 Installment...1,375.93
Iowa Finance Authority, Loan Interest...1,146.25
Iowa Rural Water Assn., Community Membership...275
Jessen Auto, Oil/Fuel/Air Filters, Hose...346.88
John Deere Financial, Jd Cmfm Mower Payment...1,019.54
Knife River Midwest, Llc, Cold Mix Asphalt...723.55
Kraft Clothing, Replace Zipper In Police Coat...25
Mac’s, New Battery And Jump Start On...289.92
Mapleton Bp , Fuel/Gas...1,134.38
Mapleton Electric, Cell Reimb...30
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Christmas Lights For Wreath...98.64
Mapleton Press, Minutes 11/13/19 Published...112.95
Mapleton Utilities, Reimb 4Th Qtr Wages...3,073.62
Mauch, Dirt Work At Tower Street...800
Met, Inc, Waste Water Analysis...1,017.00
Metering & Technology, 6 Water Erts Adn Backplates...2,739.72
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...6.39
Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equi, Enz Nozzle Tools...57.46
Midwest Radar & Equipment, Car-Tahoe- Radar Inspections...120
Monona County Sanitary, Landfill Payment...28,764.00
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...666.67
Novelty Machine & Supply, Work On Sewer Pump...1,724.37
Presto-X, Monthly Service...54.57
Russ Woodward Const, Work On 321 Main St...3,327.00
Security Benefit Life, Sec Ben Life...400
The Office Stop, 6X9 Envelopes/Sharpies...111.65
Treas State Of Iowa, Sales Tax...2,111.89
U. S. Post Office, First Class Mailing Permit...560
U.S Bank, Pefa 2019 - 258271003...8,907.81
Uhl, Karla, Mileage To Harlan For Budget...30.74
Umb Bank, Loan Fee...250
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...8,970.99
Unitypoint Clinic, Random Drug Testing-Owen...42
Us Post Office, Postage Utility Billing...35
Utility Equipment, 1 Bend Water Piping”...195.65
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...302
Wesco, Socket/Load Control Equip...843.11
Williams & Company, Progress Bill Audit Fy 18/19...18,545.00
Claims Total...141,929.86
MP1-23-20
