Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$112,726.39
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinating Solution...$5,106.65
American Underground, 8-16” Cherne Muni Plug”...$1,099.42
Avera Health, Police Physical...$125.00
B.G. Peterson Co., Heat Exchanger...$3,846.50
Bomgaars, Mouse Traps/Paint/Bolts/Clean...$520.69
Boyle, Alex, Postage & Office Supplies...$20.88
Certified Testing Service, Soil Testing For Walnut Street...$447.00
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,738.42
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$12,067.80
Clausen, Jared, K9 Equipment And Postage...$1,964.35
Clayton Energy, Gas...$6,800.45
Corey’s Ac & Heating Serv, Clean Coils/Troubleshooting...$110.00
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$4,915.50
Culligan Water, Drinking Water/Airport...$55.00
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$51.60
Dept Of Natural Resources, National Pollutant Discharge...$385.00
Dgr Engineering....Services, Thru June 30Th....$286.50
Environmental Service, Asbestos Samples 318 Main St...$656.50
Feld Fire, New Bunker Gear/Balance After...$6,025.90
Fiesta Foods, Papertowels/Toilet Paper/...$66.14
Ia One Call, Locates...$39.60
Imwca, Workers Comp Insurance...$1,375.93
Iowa Dept Of Public, System Invoice...$250.00
Jessen Auto, Tire Repair/Acytlene/Vac Truck...$270.47
John Deere Financial, Mower Payment...$4,323.14
John Stoll, Gas Furnace Rebate...$400.00
Knife River Midwest, Llc, Cold Mix Asphalt...$720.65
Krudico Inc., Brine Valve...$727.94
Kueny Electric , Water Fountain At Pool...$183.87
L-Tron, Thermal Paper Rolls For Police Car...$195.00
Mac’s, Replaced Battery...$403.80
Mapleton Bp , Gas/Fuel...$1,923.21
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Cable/Internet...$529.68
Mapleton Little League, Little League...$5,000.00
Mapleton Press, Pool Adds/Publish Legals...$455.55
Met, Inc, Wastewater Analysis...$1,384.00
Metering & Technology, Gas Erts/Adapter Plate...$7,391.38
Midamerican Energy Comp, Mapleton Signs...$6.47
Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equi, Parts For Myers Water Pump...$1,717.28
Monona County Iron, Repair Shafts On Mower Wheels...$144.83
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.67
New Cooperative Inc, Weed Spray...$101.72
Nielsen Electric, New Timer And Base At Water...$531.19
Novelty Machine & Supply, Inspect Crane Deming Pump...$2,743.23
Office Elements, Flash Drive Pockets...$17.14
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Shaw, Donnna, New Flags For City Hall Pole...$214.29
Shelby County Envirnment, Swimming Pool And Water Slide...$486.00
The Office Stop, Flash Drives For Council...$103.75
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Water Excise Tax...$5,517.38
U. S. Post Office, Postage Stamps...$270.00
United Healthcare, Health Insurance Payment...$11,709.92
Uspca...K9, Training...$100.00
Ute Tire & Automotive, Service Call For Tire Repair...$248.73
Utility Equipment, (12) 2 Bushings”...$632.40
Utility Safety & Design, 2019 Paradigm Mailing (789)...$585.00
Van-Hof, Frieght On Solar Salt...$370.05
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$202.27
Wageworks, Aflac...$100.00
Wesco Corp, Airport Lighting...$40.45
Wigman Company, 2 Ea 2’ Bronze Gate...$541.22
Claims Total...$215,694.47
MP9-12-19
