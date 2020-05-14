Payroll & Withholdings, Payroll & Withholdings...$42,283.58
Acco Unlimited, Liquid Chlorinatingq...$268.8
Aflac, Aflac Pre Elecq$487.26
American Underground, Fire Hydrant Replacement...$2,514.69
Bankers Trust, Gas Loan...$58,080
Bomgaars, Ice Melt/Chain/Antifreeze/...$306.96
Brown Supply Company, Inc, Carbide Inserts/Bumper Guard...$1,811.48
Chn Garbage Service, Garbage...$5,413.38
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...$10,001.3
Clayton Energy, Gas...$20,696.83
Crary Huff Law Firm, Professional Fees...$1,868.8
Culligan Water, Airport Softener...$55
Dearborn Life Insurance C, Life Insurance...$32.25
Dgr Engineering., 2020 Overlay Thru February...$22,190.35
Feld Fire, 1 Provenger Nozzle”...$2,063.55
Fisher-Whiting Library, 4Th Qtr Contribution...$22,825
Gosch, Ray, Freight For Gravel...$512.61
Goslar, Marshall, Reimbursment For Bolts...$41.02
Hach Company, Chemicals For Water Testing...$295.41
Health Consultants, Calibrate & Test Odorator...$438.71
Hometown Variety, Ups...$40.92
IA Dept Of Ag & Land, Renewal Fy 2021 Commercial...$4.5
IA Dept. Of Public Health, Slide & Pool Permit...$70
Iamu, Gas Oq Training 2020...$2,220
Jack’s Uniforms & Equipme, Police Vest/Police Patches...$1,179.51
Jessen Auto, Solenoid Switch/Brake Wheel...$1,087.97
Mac’s, Lube & Oil Change/Tire Rotate...$900.92
Mapleton Bp *, Fuel/Gas...$1,358.71
Mapleton Communications, Telephone/Internet/Cable...$500.45
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Calculator...$111.9
Mapleton Press, Legals/Clean Up/Complaints/...$950.45
Meier, Sheryl, Cleaning Supplies...$41.42
Menards-Sioux City, Lumber For Mower Trailer...$111.86
Mike Hahn, Hsa Payment...$675
Monona County Engineer, Road Gravel 50 Ton...$412.5
Monona County Iron, Drill Hole In Grease Zert...$58.18
Monona County Recorder, Record Rupiper Sale By Airport...$112
Monona County Sheriff’s, Dispatch...$666.66
Persinger Sand & Gravel, 73.23 Ton Gravel...$732.3
Presto-X, Monthly Service...$54.57
Rasmussen Lumber Co, 5 Ea 4X4 8’...$56
Rick’s Computers , New Computers And Labor To Set Up...$3,052.32
Sce, Llc, Water Main Break On Hwy 141...$20,146.64
Siouxland Concrete, Concrete For Water Main Break...$2,594.92
Subsurface Solutions, Gps Mapping Subscription...$360
Ten Point Const, 1 1/2 Cd Basket W/Stakes”...$240
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Sales Tax...$4,742.68
U. S. Post Office, March 2020 Pefa Invoice...$8,648.52
Uhl, Karla. Reimbursment For “Log Me In”...$144
United Healthcare, Health Insurance...$9,155.83
Utility Equipment, Water Valve Curb Stop...$272.16
Van Wert, Inc, Remote Install Of Fcs Software...$250
Verizon Wireless, Cell Phones...$309.98
Wageworks, Aflac...$100
Wesco Corp, Disconnect For North Well...$508.25
Williams & Company, Budget For Fy 21/22...$3,950
Claims Total...$258,008.1
MP5-14-2020
