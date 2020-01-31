CITY OF MAPLETON NOTICE OF HEARING OF PROPOSED PROPERTY SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council, City of Mapleton, Iowa, proposes to sell the following described property:
A parcel of land located in the southwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 13, Township 85 North, Range 43 west of the 5th P.M. Monona County, Iowa and more particularly described as follows:
Commencing from the north ¼ corner of section 13, township 85 north, range 43 west of the 5th P.M. Monona County, Iowa; thence south 00° 10’51” west along the west line of the northeast ¼, 855.88 feet; thence south 88° 11’09” east, 503.19 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing south 88° 11’09” east, 121.00 feet; thence south 25° 26’31” west, 396.66 feet; thence north 88° 11’09” west, 121 feet; thence north 25° 26’31” east, 396.66 feet; to the point of beginning containing 1.01 acres, more or less, subject to any and all easements apparent or of record.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that February 12, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. has been fixed as the time, and the Council Chambers of the Mapleton City Hall at 513 Main Street, Mapleton, Iowa, has been fixed as the place, for a public hearing on the proposed sale, at which time interested parties may appear and be heard for or against the proposed sale. A proposed resolution authorizing the property sale is available for public inspection at the Mapleton City Hall.
CITY OF MAPLETON, IOWA
By: Karla Uhl
Mapleton City Clerk
MP1-30-20
