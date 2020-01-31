Charter Oak City Council met in special session on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Neumann, Maack, Staley, Wilcox.
Others present: Joe Houston, Brad Bramley, Teddy Butler, Kai Keiner.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed police vehicle. Moved and carried to table further discussion until the February meeting. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 8:02 p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP1-30-20
