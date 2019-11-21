PUBLIC TEST OF VOTER EQUIPMENT
The public test of Crawford County’s voter equipment to be used in the December 3, 2019 Charter Oak City Runoff Election will commence at 9:00 a.m. on November 25, 2019 in the Crawford County Courthouse and will continue until completed. The public is invited to attend. For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office at the telephone or TTY number or E-mail address listed below.
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
All the qualified Electors of Crawford County, Iowa are hereby notified that a Runoff Election for the City of Charter Oak will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
THE POLLS WILL BE OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
Polling places:
Precinct Includes Polling Place
Charter Oak City of Charter Oak Charter Oak Community Building, 29 Main Street, Charter Oak, IA
Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered-such, as voters registering to vote on Election Day-and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) may have voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the County Auditor’s office by December 4, 2019 at Noon. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voter id or phone 712-263-3045.
Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.” For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s office at the telephone number or e-mail address listed below.
Telephone: 712-263-3045 E-mail address: tmartens@crawfordcounty.org
I, Terri Martens, hereby certify that the sample ballot below is the first rotation of ballots on which the voters will cast their votes at the Combined City/School Election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The following offices, public measures and candidates will appear on the ballots in the specific jurisdictions:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.