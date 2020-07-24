The City of Charter Oak, Iowa requests that qualifications from licensed Iowa engineers be submitted to City of Charter Oak, 453 Railroad Street, P.O. Box 74, Charter Oak, IA 51439, no later than August 3, 2020 by Noon in regards to the following project: Wastewater Treatment Improvements. For a full copy of this request or questions concerning this project may be directed to City of Charter Oak at 712-678-3580.
MP7-23-2020
