Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 7, 2019.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00p.m., Mayor Hageman presiding.
Council members in attendance: Neumann, Staley, Wilcox.
Absent: Heyne, Steffen.
Others in attendance: Buddy Huntley, Teddy Butler, Francisco Cruz.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the September 9, 2019 published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Chief Report: August and September both had 2 Fire and 2 EMS calls each month.
Police Report: Moved and carried to approve for Rod Bradley to set up computer if the City receives one from the Sheriff’s office. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed the letter received from DNR regarding water test.
Moved and carried to approve the clerk to attend the IMFOA conference in Des Moines October 16-18. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed the library report.
Maintenance discussion on getting mower bids. Moved and carried to take tree down in the park. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to allow Peggy to discuss Sta-Bilt invoice with City Attorney. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to purchase a lap top for City back up at the cost of $724.99. All Ayes.
Discussed financing for the street project with approximate cost at $387,369.39.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ...7,166.78
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ......2,611.08
IPERS, Benefits ...1,601.73
Treasurer State of Iowa, Withholding...... 1,365.65
Treasurer State of Iowa, Sales Tax ......327.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Water Excise Tax ...1,422.66
Bohlmann, Garbage ...2,375.40
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest,... 582.50
Crawford County Extension, Training ......35.00
Mid-American, Electricity ...2,363.64
Frontier, Telephone ...322.13
Cardmember, Community Building Roof & Light Globes ...5,709.21
Mapleton Press, Publications... 82.62
Ampride Truck, Fuel... 417.19
Sundquist, Engineering ...1,369.25
Mangold, Testing ...99.00
Do It Best, Repairs... 45.28
Menards, Supplies ...211.32
Bonsall, Freight ...22.51
Crawford Solid Waste, Fees ...1,568.75
Denison Auto, Police Repairs ...34.43
Witmer, EMS Supplies ...460.50
Iowa DNR, Permit... 95.00
Mid-American Research, Supplies ......61.05
Alden Pool, Supplies ...56.88
City of Charter Oak, Deposits Applied... 175.00
William Truitt, Supplies ...20.55
Iowa League of Cities, Dues ...524.00
IMFOA, Training ...140.00
Meseck Electric, Arboretum & Fire Station... 1,840.81
GFG, Chemicals ...74.88
Radar Road Tec, Calibration ...35.00
Castillo Rolloff, Clean Up... 474.50.
All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ...22,576.77
Special Revenues ...1,524.27
Proprietary ...9,590.26.
Total ...33,391.30
All Ayes. M.C.
The following receipts for September:
Rick Cramer, Dog License... 30.00
Matthew Oney, Dog License ...10.00
Daniel Jepsen, Shelter House ...75.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...9,612.50
141 One Stop, Building Permit ...10.00
Jack Gale, Building Permit ...10.00
Nathan Folk, Deposit... 175.00
Kyle Miller, Millings... 40.00
Reconnect Fees... 150.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option ...4,027.06
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax... 7,212.70
UBI, Interest ...456.60
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...9,153.25
Sewer/Tax ...3,647.93
Landfill/Tax... 718.62
Garbage-Bohlmann... 2,375.40
Garbage-City ...406.60.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:16p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Robert Hageman, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP10-17-19
