Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, September 9, 2019.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m., Mayor Hageman presiding.
Council members in attendance: Neumann, Staley, Steffen, Wilcox.
Absent: Heyne.
Others in attendance: Buddy Huntley, Joe Rueschenberg, Francisco Cruz, Jack & Terry Gale, Nancy Rosburg, Don Friedrichs.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the August 5, 2019 published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Public Forum: Don Friedrichs discussed his concern of Plum Avenue.
No Fire Chief Report.
Francisco Cruz discussed equipment needed for the job. Moved and carried to allow Francisco to purchase the equipment at Jack’s Uniforms and use the credit the city has with them. All Ayes. M.C. He asked the council about their thoughts on 4 wheelers in town and they thought the state code should be enforced.
Moved and carried not to approve he communication tower to be built on city property. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the Knife River pay estimate #5 for $51,487.23, pay estimate #6 for $18,521.33 change order #2. All Ayes. M.C.
Motion by Staley to approve Resolution 09-09-2019, RESOLUTION APPROVING 2018/2019 STREET FINANCE REPORT, seconded by Wilcox. All Ayes. M.C.
Pam will check on crack sealing prices and also maintenance building prices.
Discussed the Wastewater Treatment Facility E Coli Compliance Strategy and Bill Truitt contacted Bolton & Menk, Ames, IA for assistance in completing the Compliance Strategy requirements listed in the NPDES permit.
Moved and carried to approve the bill for the Community Building roof for $5,000.00 that will be paid from the Community Foundation grant that was received. All Ayes. M. C.
Moved and carried to approve the building permits and waive the 30 day waiting period for Jack & Terry Gale, Block 2, Lots 1,2,3,4; 40 x 80 x 14’ building, retaining wall, fence and concrete work and Carlos Castillo/141 One Stop, Part RR Grounds NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23; Move entry door, 30’x50’x16’ building on west side of building pending property space, 2 additional fuel pumps and install below ground tanks. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to communicate with Sta-Bilt Construction in regard to the street work they did on Plum Avenue and 1st Street and Birch Avenue. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll:...10,875.93
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ...3,102.42
IPERS, Benefits ...1,593.66
Bohlmann, Garbage... 2,375.40
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest,... 582.50
Mid-American, Electricity... 2,798.30
Frontier, Telephone ...487.15
Walmart, Pool ...56.22
Hy-Vee, Concessions ...3.54
GFG, Chemicals... 206.02
Cardmember, Library Books... 136.84
Mapleton Press, Publications ...82.62
Barco, Safety Paint ...259.53
BC’s Truck, Fuel ...431.19
Sundquist, Engineering... 7,997.00
Rod Bradley, Police... 75.00
Mangold, Testing ...78.00
Feld Fire, Supplies ...121.50
Jepsen, Police Repairs ...30.00
Hawkins, Chemicals ...1,967.50
Denison Do It Best, Repairs ...34.97
Franck, Sextro, Blazek, Legal ...357.50
Menards, Supplies... 44.74
Office Stop, Supplies ...29.51
Siverline, Arboretum Concrete ...330.00
Jamie Neddermeyer, Stump Removal ...75.00
Quill, Paper & Toner ...184.96
Bonsall, Freight ...21.42
Custom Motorcycle, Repairs ...201.21
Wynstone Consulting/Wanek, Software Maintenance ...2,500.00
Christy Schultz, Lifeguard Training ...150.00
Nationwide, Bond... 173.00
Crawford Treasurer, Property Tax ...100.00
City of Charter Oak, Deposits Applied ...232.31
Derek Bohlmann, Deposit Refund ...42.69
Certified Services, Testing ...445.50
Iowa Public Television, Library DVD’s... 108.00
Red House Systems, Library Computers ...478.00
Knife River, Pay Estimate #5 ...51,487.23
Knife River, Pay Estimate #6 ...18,521.33.
All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General...97,219.78
Special Revenues...1,979.70
Proprietary...9,372.19.
Total...108,571.67.
All Ayes. M.C.
The following receipts for August:
Returned Check ...-60.30
Spring McIntyre, Deposit ...175.00
Returned Check & Charge... 80.30
Craig Schueller, Building Permit ...10.00
Ashley Mohr, Building Permit ...10.00
Jenny Goslar, Shelter House ...75.00
Robert Scanlon, Deposit ...175.00
EMC, Maintenance Building Fire Damage ...6,402.18
141 One Stop LLC, Deposit ...100.00
Amy Sandy, Deposit ...100.00
State of Iowa, Fire Department Grant ...573.00
UBI, Germaine Staley Library Memorial... 20.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option... 4,027.06
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...7,254.04
UBI, Interest... 681.05
Pool Deposits ...752.16
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...8,003.48
Sewer/Tax ...3,504.24
Landfill/Tax... 715.20
Garbage-Bohlmann ...2,375.40
Garbage-City ...406.60.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:40p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Robert Hageman, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP9-19-19
