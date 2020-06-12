Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 1, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Staley, Maack, Wilcox. 1 Vacancy.
Others in attendance: Teddy Butler, Larry Celley, Brent Friedrichs, Kyle Miller, Chris Jurgens, Tani Brodersen, Carlos Castillo .
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the May 4, 2020, final minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Public Forum: Moved and carried to allow Larry Celley to remove a short length of sidewalk on his empty lot. All Ayes. M.C.
Kyle Miller discussed communication, wage change and employee files.
Moved and carried to give Carlos Castillo of 141 One Stop permission to place a vintage pickup on the north side of the property.
Tani Brodersen discussed her concern of the city and the need for everyone to work together.
Fire Report: 7 EMS, 1 Mutual Aid
Received MMPI-2 evaluation for police officer.
Moved and carried to hire Christopher Jurgens for the water/sewer/maintenance position. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to clean maintenance building and make improvements to the office area for police officer use.
Moved and carried to get the pool ready for season so if Governor Reynolds opens pools it will be ready and clerk will order paint and caulking. All Ayes. M.C. Moved and carried to hire Lois Miller as pool manager, Ellen Mallory, Alexia Miller, Loryn Schultz, Claire Staley as lifeguards. All Ayes. M.C. Library and park will be open. City hall window will be closed until Plexiglas can be purchased. Replacement window will not be purchased at this time.
Moved and carried to approve the Cigarette Permit for 141 One Stop. All Ayes. M.C.
No building permits.
Motion by Maack, seconded by Wilcox to approve Resolution 06-01-2020, RESOLUTION TRANSFERRING FUNDS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 BUDGET. All Ayes. M.C. 1 Vacancy.
Motion by Staley, seconded by Heyne to approve Resolution 06-01-2020A, RESOLUTION APPOINTING ONE COUNCIL MEMBER FOR THE CITY OF CHARTER OAK. All Ayes. M.C. 1 Vacancy. Council appointed Brent Friedrichs.
Motion by Heyne, seconded by Staley to approve Resolution 06-01-2020B, RESOLUTION APPROVING 3 YEAR LEASE WITH WESTERN IOWA WIRELESS OF NEOLA, IOWA with adding that the electricity will be paid by Western Iowa Wireless of Neola, Iowa. All Ayes. M.C. 1 Vacancy.
Motion by Heyne, seconded by Staley to approve Resolution 06-01-2020C,
RESOLUTION SETTING WAGES FOR EMPLOYESS OF THE CITY OF CHARTER OAK FISCAL YEAR 2020/2021. (July 1, 2020 Effective date for wage change). All Ayes. M.C. 1 Vacancy.
Moved and carried to allow one council member, mayor or city clerk to place items on the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed the initiation meeting with Bolton & Menk and DNR and setting date.
Discussed mowing of lots that will be billed to property owners.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll:...4,645.55
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax...1,894.40
IPERS, Benefits...1,144.42
Bohlmann & Sons... 2,419.80
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest & Water...1,073.25
UBI, Fire Truck Principal & Interest...46,648.74
Mid-American, Electricity...2,070.22
Frontier Telephone 330.43
Mapleton Press, Publication & Advertising...275.30
141 One Stop, Fuel...276.72
Bolton & Menk, Engineering ...470.00
City of Charter Oak, Deposit Applied...100.00
Bonsall, Freight...66.06
Hawkins, Chemicals...3,286.36
Office Stop, Toner...166.98
Tina Carter, Mayor’s Membership...30.00
Racom, Police Radio Repair... 402.50
Hydro Plumbing...300.00.
Moved and carried to approve bills. All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General...8,532.82
Special Revenues...1,266.53
Proprietary...9,152.64
Debt Service...46,648.74
Total...65,600.73.
The following receipts for May:
Cori Gossage, Bill...57.31
Donald Salazaar, Bill...10.00
Susie Ogren, Deposit...175.00
UBI, In Memory of Earl Schelm, Library Donation...20.00
Land O Lakes, Fire Donation...2,000.00
Shirleen Jepsen, Building Permit...10.00
Amy Sandy, Building Permit ...10.00
Marla Keating, Dog License ...10.00
Ricketts Fire Department, EMS Calls...300.00
Nicolas Ernst, Deposit...100.00
Ruperto Daza, Water Deposit 100.00
Charter Oak Fire Association, New Coop Grant...2,000.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax...14,895.88
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax...4,738.64
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option April & May...7,571.60
United Bank of Iowa, Interest ...593.75
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty...8,084.37
Sewer/Tax...3,434.80
Landfill/Tax...717.99
Garbage-Bohlmann...2,419.80
Garbage-City...414.20.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:31 p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP6-11-2020
-------
City of Charter Oak special Council Meeting June 4, 2020
Charter Oak City Council met in special session on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:07 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Maack, Staley, Wilcox.
Others present: Brent Friedrichs.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed hiring of water/sewer/maintenance position from the Monday, June 1, 2020 meeting. Moved and carried to move forward with hiring Christopher Jurgens for the position. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 7:20 p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP6-11-2020
