Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m., Mayor Hageman presiding.
Council members in attendance: Neumann, Staley, Steffen, Wilcox.
Absent: Heyne.
Others in attendance: Buddy Huntley, Teddy Butler, Gary Schau.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the October 7, 2019 published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Chief Report: No Fire calls, 3 EMS calls, 2 Mutual Aid calls. City will need to amend the budget for the radio grant expenditures. The department recently got 1¼ ton dully truck. Utility trailer is licensed in the Fire Association’s name.
Police Report: No report.
Motion by Neumann to approve Resolution 11-12-2019, FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019, seconded by Wilcox. All Ayes. Absent: Heyne.
Moved and carried to borrow not more than $375,000.00 for street project. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to ask Sta-Bilt Construction for a reimbursement for the area of work that was not authorized. All Ayes. M.C.
The water/sewer superintendent will be retiring August 1, 2020.
Motion by Wilcox to approve Resolution 11-12-2019A, AGREEMENT/RESOLUTION SIGN REPLACEMENT PROGRAM FOR CITIES, seconded by Neumann. All Ayes. Absent: Heyne.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ...7,422.70
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ...2,309.34
IPERS, Benefits ...1,462.09
Bohlmann, Garbage... 2,419.80
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, ...582.50
Mid-American, Electricity ...1,813.73
Frontier, Telephone ...367.26
Elan City, Speed Sign ...3,179.00
GPM, Calibration ...412.00
Iowa League of Cities, Training ...50.00
Meseck Electric, Maintenance Heaters ...1,688.36
Cardmember, Training Expense ...235.54
Mapleton Press, Publications ...61.05
Ampride Truck, Fuel... 309.04
Bonsall, Freight ...88.92
Mid-American Research, Ice Melt ...152.06
GFG, Chemicals ...309.57
Mac’s Chev, Car Repairs ...555.41
Jepsen, Repairs ...163.81
Bomgaars, Supplies ...313.48
IDALS, Pesticide License ...15.00
Berne Coop, Fuel... 48.87
Hawkins, Chemicals ...714.30
Franck, Sextro, Blazek, Legal ...297.50
Interstate, Fire Batteries... 123.86
Feld Fire, Supplies... 543.99
Rod Bradley, Repairs... 60.00
BT Computer, Lap Top ...725.00
City of Charter Oak, Deposits Applied ...429.50
Garth Wolff, Deposit Refund ...36.35
Nathan Folk, Deposit Refund ...66.62
Jamie Dietrich, Deposit Refund ...17.53
LuLu/ Wilbanks, Deposit Refund ...100.00
Pam Tripp, Mileage ...30.16
Walmart, Library DVD’s ...14.96
Larry Meseck, Tools ...100.00.
All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ...12,015.64
Special Revenues ...5,410.42
Proprietary ...9,793.24
Total... 27,219.30
All Ayes. M.C.
The following receipts for October:
St. Boniface, Bill ...48.08
Willow Township, Fire Protection ...4,385.85
Charter Oak Township ...10,396.83
Stacy Kruse, Dog Licenses ...20.00
Matthew Oney, Deposit ...175.00
Dennis Topf, Fire Donation ...156.75
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...53,997.76
UBI, Library Memorial Shirley Hopp ...20.00
Randall Ballard, Water Deposit ...175.00
EMC Ins, Maintenance Building Electrical... 982.66
Mercedes Jochims, Water Deposit ...100.00
Harry Jerrett, Deposit & Outstanding Bill ...281.20
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option... 4,027.08
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...6,239.83
Huebner Funeral Home, Fire Donation ...100.00
UBI, Interest ...364.65
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...8,228.06
Sewer/Tax... 3,616.63
Landfill/Tax ...730.20
Garbage-Bohlmann ...2,397.60
Garbage-City... 423.40.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:41p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Robert Hageman, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
