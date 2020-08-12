Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 3, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Friedrichs, Staley, Maack, Wilcox, Heyne.
Others in attendance: Chris Jurgens.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the July 9, 2020, final minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
No Fire Report. The Charter Oak fire department was one of 4 departments in the state to receive a free pallet of water from the National Volunteer Fire Council and it will be delivered by Auen Distributing from Carroll on Tuesday, August 11.
No Police Report.
Pool opened July 23 for the season. The city would like to thank the Vail Volunteer Fire Department for all the items that were given to the city for the swimming pool.
Moved and carried to move forward with adopting an ordinance on the operation of all-terrain vehicles. All Ayes. M.C.
No building permits.
Moved and carried to table the decision on the RFQ’s that were received for the wastewater project until the September meeting. All Ayes. M.C.
Chris has most of the lines painted on Main Street, trimmed trees hanging over streets. Bill Truitt retired on July 31 and the city thanks Bill for his many years of working for the city.
Moved and carried to allow Colby Meseck to mow and bale the lagoon property. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to accept the resignation of Carol Meyer as Librarian and she will try to work until someone is hired for the position and the wage will be $8.00 per hour. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ....9,492.58
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ....2,349.14
IPERS, Benefits.... 1,418.15
Bohlmann & Sons,.... 2,497.50
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, ....582.50
Mid-American, Electricity.... 2,354.83
Frontier Telephone ....323.28
Walmart, Pool Supplies & Concessions.... 443.54
141 One Stop, Fuel.... 146.11
GovOffice, Web Site ....55.00
Bonsall, Freight ....20.21
Hawkins, Chemicals ....4,859.09
Hach, Chemicals, ....734.80
Mapleton Press, Publications ....74.58
IDNR, Wastewater Fees ....210.00
Office Stop, Supplies ....195.99
Iowa One Call, Locates ....22.70
Environmental Health, Pool Fee ....270.00
IA Law Academy, MMPI.... 50.00
Jack’s Uniforms, Police Shirt ....59.89
Seimer Plumbing, Pool & Shelter House Parts.... 690.16
Gary Ortner, Playground Chips ....1,125.59
Burgess Clinic, Jurgens Physical ....35.00
Verdene Hennings, Grease ....37.30
Richard Bielenberg, Shelter House Cancelation ....75.00
Joel Kuhlmann, Shelter House Cancelation.... 75.00
City of Charter Oak, Deposit Applied ....117.22
Darin Thornock, Deposit Refunded ....57.78
Meseck Electric, Water Plant & Pool Repairs ....1,298.11.
Moved and carried to approve bills. All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ....18,700.51
Special Revenues ....1,293.26
Proprietary ....9,677.28
Total ....29,671.05.
The following receipts for July
Arielle Pedersen, Shelter House ....75.00
Brenda Christiansen, Shelter House.... 75.00
Bladimir Lara, Building Permit ....10.00
Christian Berens, Building Permit ....10.00
Sam’s Alcohol License ....390.00
Hoffman Agency, Ins. Audit Refund ....314.00
Tracie Miller, Shelter House ....75.00
Natalie Norks, Dog ....10.00
Western Iowa Mutual, Fire Donation ....100.00
Lori Weed, Dog ....10.00
John Wills, Deposit.... 175.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax.... 8,440.05
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option.... 4,089.91
United Bank of Iowa, Interest.... 564.35
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty.... 9,470.54
Sewer/Tax.... 3,681.19
Landfill/Tax ....718.41
Garbage-Bohlmann ....2,497.50
Garbage-City ....414.50.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 8:05 p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor ....
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP8-13-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.