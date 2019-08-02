Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 1, 2019.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00p.m., Mayor Hageman presiding.
Council members in attendance: Neumann, Staley, Steffen, Heyne.
Absent: Wilcox.
Others in attendance: Buddy Huntley, Joe Rueschenberg, Teddy Butler, Craig Schueller, Duane Zenk, Greg Miller, Eric Skoog, Kyle Schultz, Gary Schau.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the June 3, 2019, published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve Pay Estimate #3 for $112,194.36 for Knife River. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Chief Report: 2 C.O. EMS & 2 Ricketts EMS calls.
Moved and carried to approve Crosswords of Crawford County to use the Cities empty lots south of the water plant on September 28. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to get prices from contractors that use special garbage containers. Ayes: Staley, Steffen, Heyne. Nays: Neumann. M.C. Resolution was tabled.
Moved and carried to approve the building permit and waive the 30 day waiting period for Craig Schueller Lot 6 & 7, Block 12 a 40’ X 60’ single story home with basement and 24’ X 30’ unattached garage. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed the tractor bids. Moved and carried to replace the clutch on the Massey tractor. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to abate the cost of the building demolition on West 100’ Lot 9, Block 3 in the Town of Charter Oak. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to purchase a solar speed sign for coming in from the south on Aspen Avenue. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed the pool.
Duane Zenk discussed a possible communications tower site in Charter Oak.
Moved and carried that the basketball hoop located on the city right away at 403 Pine Avenue needs to be removed immediately. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ...11,688.94
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax 2,631.16
IPERS, Benefits ...1,416.07
Treasurer State of Iowa, Water Excise Tax ...1,381.89
Treasurer State of Iowa, Sales Tax ...81.49
Treasurer State of Iowa, Quarterly Withholding... 1,271.03
Bohlmann, Garbage ...2,442.00
City of Charter Oak, Deposits Applied...298.43
Knife River, Street Project ...112,194.36
Sundquist, Engineering ...9,923.00
Certified Testing, Soil Testing ...2,814.00
Franck, Sextro & Blazek, Legal...294.00
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, ...582.50
Mid-American, Electricity ...2,595.93
Frontier, Telephone... 351.20
Cardmember, Supplies ...242.90
Mapleton Press, Publications... 67.50
Bomgaars, Supplies ...142.52
BC’s Truck Plaza, Fuel ...423.16
Hawkins, Chemicals ...899.68
Walmart, Pool Supplies ...121.50
Office Stop, Supplies... 21.15
Bonsall, Freight ...112.08
Mangold, Testing ...182.00
Crawford County Landfill ...1,568.75
Stinn Backhoe, Water Repair... 726.49
Menards, Pool & Arboretum Supplies ...88.61
Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Water Fee ...57.42
Iowa One Call, Locates... 24.30
Rasmussen Lumber, Arboretum Supplies... 29.89
Hy-Vee, Pool Concessions ...63.61
Fareway, Pool Concessions... 55.20
Martin’s Flag Co., Flags ...207.66
GFG, Chemicals ...224.31
Berne Coop, Fuel... 50.08
Hach, Chemicals ...1,238.99
U.S. Post Office, Box Rent ...94.00.
All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals: General ...145,958.65
Special Revenues ...1,555.46
Proprietary ...9,093.69.
Total ...156,607.80.
All Ayes. M.C.
The following receipts for June:
Cyndi Ullerich, Dog License ...10.00
Kimberly Willson, Dog License... 10.00
Ashley Mohr, Building Permit... 10.00
Craig Schueller, Building Permit... 10.00;
Amy Goslar, Building Permit ...10.00
Ricketts Fire Department, EMS calls ...150.00
Joyce Petersen, Shelter House... 75.00
Robin Mordhorst, Utility Bill... 57.31
Clerk of Court, Fines ...145.80
Larry Hansen, Deposit ...175.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...3,530.87
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option ...3,602.53
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...5,254.11
UBI, Interest ...879.37
Pool Deposits ...3,017.25
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...8,939.54
Sewer/Tax ...3,649.08
Landfill/Tax ...742.83
Garbage-Tom ...2,442.00
Garbage-City ...418.00.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:50p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Robert Hageman, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP7-11-19
