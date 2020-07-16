Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Friedrichs, Staley, Maack, Wilcox. Absent: Heyne.
Others in attendance: Chris Jurgens.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the June 1 & 4, 2020, final minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
No Fire Report.
No Police Report.
Moved and carried to hire Tayen Cornelius and Jenna Hanson as lifeguards. All Ayes. M.C. Moved and carried to change pool manager wage to $750.00 due to shortened pool season. All Ayes. M.C. Chris hopes to have the pool open next week.
Moved and carried to advertise the Dixie Chopper with sealed bids. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the building permits and waive the 30 day waiting period for Bladimir Lara a fence in the rear yard at 223 Main and Christian Berens a 12’ x 16’ deck at 73 3rd Street. All Ayes. M.C.
Fireworks will be State Rules in Charter Oak.
Moved and carried to Table All-Terrain Vehicles discussion until August. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed solar sign that has not yet been installed.
Will send out for bids for engineer firms for the lagoon project.
Moved and carried to approve the Outstanding Debt Report for 2020. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ...7,337.63
U.S. Post Office Stamps ...880.00
Troy Davis, Water/Sewer ...504.38
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ...1,853.63
IPERS, Benefits ...1,168.55
Treasurer State of Iowa, Withholding ...1,121.18
Treasurer State of Iowa, Sales Tax ...66.65
Treasurer State of Iowa, Excise Tax ...1,374.27
Bohlmann & Sons, ...2,497.50
Year End Transfers ...62,867.00
Bank Iowa, Pool Petty Cash... 65.00
Cardmember Services, CPO Training Hotel ...229.70
Alden Pool, Paint ...1,796.45
Mapleton Press, Publications ...94.47
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, ...582.50
Mid-American, Electricity... 2,129.05
Frontier Telephone ...339.43
Walmart, Books & Pool Supplies ...292.65
City of Charter Oak, Shelter House Cancelation Applied To Water Bill ...75.00
Amber Perry, Deposit Refund ...175.00
Bonsall, Freight ...47.36
Crawford County Solid Waste, Landfill Fees... 1,568.75
Jepsen Repair, Tractor Repair ...359.76
Allen Nepper, Legal ...1,260.00
Denison Auto, Fire Parts ...15.67
Mangold, Testing ...1,174.50
Menards, Water Heater Shelter House ...374.99
Rod Bradley, Police MMPI... 60.00
NOVUS, Chemicals ...382.84
IDNR, Water Fees ...57.33
Gov Office, Website ...660.00
IA. League of Cities, Dues ...524.00
Chris Jurgens, Mileage... 213.90
U.S. Post Office, Box Rent ...140.00
Denison Do It Best, City Supplies ...216.15
Bomgaars, Pool Supplies ...478.13
IA Parks & Recreation, Pool CPO Training ...300.00
141 One Stop, Fuel... 294.46
Hoffman, Insurance 4...65.00
Mac’s Chevrolet, Pickup Repair ...635.50.
Moved and carried to approve bills. All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ...27,086.96
Special Revenues... 56,903.23
Proprietary ...10,688.19
Total ...94,678.38.
The following receipts for June:
Joel Kuhlmann, Shelter House ...75.00
141 One Stop, Cigarette Permit ...75.00
Kim Plough, Shelter House Rental & Dog License... 85.00
Melissa Boettger, Shelter House Rental ...75.00
Dan Jepsen, Shelter House Rental ...75.00
Crawford County Auditor, Library ...2,040.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...4,674.96
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax... 3,004.34
Transfers, ...62,867.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option ...4,089.90
United Bank of Iowa, Interest ...608.71
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...9,431.22
Sewer/Tax ...3,765.81
Landfill/Tax ...745.20
Garbage-Bohlmann ...2,497.50
Garbage-City ...427.50.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 8:16 p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP7-16-20
