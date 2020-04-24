Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Staley, Maack, Wilcox. 1 Vacancy.
Others in attendance: Teddy Butler, Jim & Jessica Staley, Pastor Merrill, Ralph Dorale, Kai Keiner.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the March 2, 2020, published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Public Forum: Jessica Staley discussed Western Iowa Wireless as a possible high speed internet server, Pastor Merrill and Ralph Dorale thanked the city for allowing the use of 1block of Main Street for 2 church services and are considering more services and all the counsel said they were in favor of it but just need to call before the service so the council will all know when it will be.
Katie Sterk with Bolton & Menk called at 7:59 p.m. and was on speaker phone and discussed the wastewater project compliance schedule. Moved and carried to approve the Work Record Request form that needs to be submitted to the DNR by May 1, 2020. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Report: 2 C.O. Fire calls and mutual aid calls. Received a grant for $2,500.00 from Community Foundations which was deposited by the city and also New Coop for $4,000.00 and the fire chief said that will be given to the city for deposit also. They have received the new radios, pagers, and officer radios and still waiting on mobile truck radios and base station from another grant that they received. Teddy also talked about a new building location for the fire department. Moved and carried to approve to hire Allen Nepper, City Attorney to compose a letter of understanding agreement to be sent to all fire department members regarding department operations. All Ayes. M.C.
City wide cleanup will be Saturday, April 18.
No applications have been received for the water/sewer position.
Job description needs to be created for police position and tabled hiring police officer.
Time clock will be put in city hall.
Will advertise water/sewer/maintenance position.
Tabled possible pool closure for this season until the next meeting.
John Deere mower is ready to be delivered and will take sealed bids for the Dixie Chopper.
Moved and carried to do $15,000.00 worth of crack seal on streets and an additional 180’ of curb and gutter replacement of Main Street for approximately $7,560.00. All Ayes. M.C.
Motion by Maack to approve Resolution 04-06(14)-2020, Resolution Adopting Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, seconded by Heyne. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve building permit for Bethany Linkenhoker a privacy fence at 565 South 5th Street. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the Alcoholic Beverage License for Sam’s Bar & Grill LLC. All Ayes. M.C.
Will check with DNR in regard to sheep grazing at lagoons.
Moved and carried to accept the resignation of council member Wayne Neumann. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to accept the resignation of maintenance employee Buddy Huntley. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll:... 6,752.07
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax... ......2,072.99
IPERS, Benefits ...1,350.87
Treasurer State of Iowa, Withholding... ......1,341.22
Treasurer State of Iowa, Sales Tax... ......84.76
Treasurer State of Iowa, Excise Tax .........1,440.41
Bohlmann & Sons,... 2,430.90
City of Charter Oak, Deposits Applied ...107.99
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest... 582.50
Mid-American, Electricity ...2,406.05
Frontier Telephone ...318.47
Cardmember Service, Books & Freight ...59.48
Walmart, Library Supplies ...11.96
Iowa Department of Public Health, Pool ...35.00
Ampride, Fuel ...193.45
Mapleton Press, Publication & Advertising ...908.90
Mangold, Testing ...88.50
Pam Tripp, Mileage ...17.25
Feld Fire, Supplies ...13,045.70
Denison Auto, Fire Parts ...512.00
Bonsall, Freight ...67.87
Tina Carter, Lock Boxes & Timeclock ......302.98
Susan Hargens & Scott Boettger, Shelter House Refunds 75.00 Each
Crawford County, Landfill Fees .........1,568.75
Dorsey & Whitney, Loan Proceedings ...3,500.00
Edwin Nemitz, Well Lease ...290.00
Meseck Electric, Install Lights... 439.89
Western IA Tech, Fire Training ...460.00
IA Association, Dues ...591.00
Hawkins, Supplies ...218.50
Rod Bradley, Police... 15.00
Jepsen Repair, Repairs & Loader Bucket ...1,887.49
R & L Repair, Parts ...39.40
Brent Kelm, Supplies ...65.86
Witmer Public, EMS Supplies ...210.62
USA Blue Book, Water Parts ...441.41
Municipal Supply, Water Meter Casing ...1,700.00
City of Dow City, Water Supplies... ......62.51
Rasmussen Lumber, Post ...42.06
Denison Do It Best, Supplies... 52.76
Hach, Chemicals ...149.79
Dow City Arion Fire, Grant Match .........3,247.62
New Coop, Fuel ...256.00
Custom Cycle, Fire Parts ...197.94
Denison Bulletin, Advertising ...49.50
West Central Clerks, Dues ...10.00
Bomgaars, Supplies ...32.97
William Truitt, Chemical Scale... 249.95
141 One Stop, Fuel ...268.90
Bolton & Menk, Sewer Engineering .........310.00
Moved and carried to approve bills. All Ayes. M.C. Fund
Totals:
General ...33,735.18
Special Revenues ...3,310.12
Proprietary ...13,593.94
Total ...50,639.24.
The following receipts for March:
Safety Deposit ...-40.00
Ampride, Fuel Reimbursement... 54.88
Lori Weed, Shelter House ...75.00
Jenny Goslar, In Memory of Wonne Kuhlman Fire Donation... 25.00
Pamela Tripp, In Memory of Wonne Kuhlman Library Donation... 10.00
Dog Licenses: Rick Staley 10.00, Robert Wendt 10.00, Rebecca Evans 10.00, Amy Sandy 10:00, Gary Ortner 10.00, Kim Schueller 20.00
Bank Iowa, Fire Donation ...100.00
Patricia Staley, Deposit ...175.00
Samantha Hamling, Deposit... 175.00
Louie Hargens, Shelter House... 75.00
Tina Carter, Fire Donation ...50.00
Lucia Lincoln, Fire Donation ...50.00
GFG, Fire Dept. Grain ...7,390.76
UBI, In Memory of Dennis Graham Fire Donation ...20.00
Patty Staley, Dog License ...10.00
Scott Boettger, Shelter House ...75.00
Melissa Webster, Dog ...10.00
Paradis Township, Fire Protection... ......2,827.23
Tanner Bickford, Deposit ...175.00
Hoffman Agency, Deductible Change ......1,121.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax... 2,035.63
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option... 3,481.69
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...2,544.65
United Bank of Iowa, Interest ...373.16
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty... ......9,350.86
Sewer/Tax ...3,820.18
Landfill/Tax ...733.62
Garbage-Tom ...2,430.90
Garbage-City ...416.10.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:17p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
