Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m., Mayor Pro Tem Neumann presiding.
Council members in attendance: Neumann, Staley, Steffen, Heyne, Wilcox.
Absent: Mayor Hageman.
Others in attendance: Buddy Huntley, Teddy Butler, Tina Carter.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the November 12, 2019 published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Chief Report: 3 Fire calls, 6 EMS calls, 1 Mutual Aid call, 1 EMS to Ricketts. Chief Butler showed 3 brands of radios that the department is considering for purchase with the grant. Thank you to Rick Staley for 40 years of service on the fire department and who is now retiring.
Motion by Steffen to approve Resolution 12-10-2019, RESOLUTION SETTING THE DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A GENERAL OBLIGATION CORPORATE PURPOSE LOAN AGREEMENT AND TO BORROW MONEY THEREUNDER IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $375,000.00, seconded by Wilcox. Vote: All Ayes. M.C. January 6, 2020 at 7:05 p.m.
Motion by Heyne to approve Resolution 12-10-2019A, RESOLUTION PROVIDING PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 20, 2021 FOR THE MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS TO CERTIFY FOR LEVY, seconded by Steffen. Vote: All Ayes. M.C. January 6, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.
Motion by Heyne to approve Resolution 12-10-2019B, RESOLUTION SETTING HEARING DATE FOR AMENDMENT TO FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 BUDGET, seconded by Wilcox. Vote: All Ayes. M.C. January 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Motion by Staley to approve Resolution 12-10-2019C, RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVUS AG FOR WELL #7, seconded by Wilcox. Vote: All Ayes. M.C.
Police Report: No report.
Moved and carried to move forward with discontinuing Ordinance #98 Run- off Election. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to send notice to residents prior to city elections for positions that will be on the ballot and election details. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the Cigarette Permit for 141 One Stop. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the final Knife River payment to be reduced by $440.00 for castings that were not used so final payment is $18,081.33. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed maintenance building and also replacing the dump truck.
Discussed job description for water/sewer position.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ...6,633.34
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ...2,430.42
IPERS, Benefits... 1,597.51
Bohlmann, Garbage... 2,419.80
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, ...582.50
Mid-American, Electricity... 1,777.00
Frontier, Telephone ...369.12
United Bank of Iowa, Fire Truck Interest ...1,648.74
Mapleton Press, Publications ...250.82
Ampride Truck, Fuel... 193.15
Jepsen, Repairs ...77.00
Bomgaars, Supplies ...118.99
Hawkins, Chemicals... 341.50
Franck, Sextro, Blazek, Legal ...140.00
Feld Fire, Supplies ...131.25
City of Charter Oak, Deposit Applied ...100.00
Mangold, Testing ...149.50
Crawford County Engineer, Sand & Salt... 691.80
Denison Auto, Fire Supplies ...62.91
Iowa One Call, Locates... 22.60
Utility Equipment, Water Parts ...818.80
Steffen Truck, Snowplow Repairs ...1,023.42
Crawford County Auditor, Election ...380.25
Iowa Rural Water, Dues ...225.00
Crawford County Solid Waste, Fees ...1,568.75
Allen Gloede, Wreath... 75.00
Walmart, Library Books... 149.22
Office Stop, Supplies... 3.20
Hoffman Agency, Fire Trailer & Pickup Insurance ...255.00
Bill Truitt, Mileage... 513.00
Johnson, Propane ...673.20
Knife River, Street Final... 18,081.33
All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General...25,057.12
Special Revenues...3,201.29
Proprietary...13,596.97
Debt Service...1,648.74.
Total...43,504.12
All Ayes. M.C.
The following receipts for November:
St. John Church, Water Deposit ...75.00
Our Savior Church, Water Deposit ...100.00
Terry Gale, Millings ...1,680.00
Cindy Nepper, Water Deposit ...175.00
COU School, Ice Melt ...100.00
Natalie Rosburg, Water Deposit ...100.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...12,362.99
Jose Lucas, Water Deposit ...100.00
Henry Bieler, Deposit Applied ...100.00
Alex Whiteing, Water Deposit ...100.00
Gunner Cornelius, Water Deposit ...100.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option ...7,561.77
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...5,506.84
UBI, Interest ...345.11
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...8,710.46
Sewer/Tax ...3,566.23
Landfill/Tax... 733.20
Garbage-Bohlmann ...2,419.80
Garbage-City... 414.20.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 8:30p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Robert Hageman, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
City of Charter Oak
NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION TO INSTITUTE PROCEEDINGS TO ENTER INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT AND TO BORROW MONEY THEREUNDER IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $375,000
(GENERAL OBLIGATION)
The City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa (the “City”), will meet on January 6, 2020, at the Library, Charter Oak, Iowa, at 7:05 o’clock p.m., for the purpose of instituting proceedings and taking action on a proposal to enter into a Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $375,000 for the purpose of paying the costs, to that extent, of constructing street improvements and acquiring a dump truck for the street department.
The Loan Agreement is proposed to be entered into pursuant to authority contained in Section 384.24A of the Code of Iowa and will constitute a general obligation of the City.
At that time and place, oral or written objections may be filed or made to the proposal to enter into the Loan Agreement. After receiving objections, the City may determine to enter into the Loan Agreement, in which case, the decision will be final unless appealed to the District Court within fifteen (15) days thereafter.
By order of the City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa.
Pamela Tripp, City Clerk
