Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 4, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Staley, Maack, Wilcox. 1 Vacancy.
Others in attendance: Teddy Butler, Larry Celley, Brent Friedrichs.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the April 14, 2020, published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Report: 3 Fires, 2 EMS, 2 Mutual Aid
Moved and carried to hire Nathan Christensen as police officer at the rate of $16.00 per hour. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to have starting wage at $17.00 an hour and with each water and lagoon certification an additional $1.00 per certification up to $5.00 for the water/sewer/maintenance position. All Ayes. M.C. Will advertise in the Mapleton Press.
Moved and carried to pay William Truitt $21.55 per hour for extra hours he is working. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to pay seasonal help $10.00 an hour. All Ayes. M.C.
Motion by Staley to approve Resolution 05-04-2020, RESOLUTION PROPOSING TO FILL THE COUCNIL MEMBER VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT AND AUTHORIZING PUBICATION OF NOTICE, seconded by Heyne. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to move forward if the city receives the lease and the city attorney has approved it with Western Iowa Wireless before the June meeting. Phone calls will be made to notify mayor and council. All Ayes. M.C.
Consumer Confidence Report will be mailed to each utility customer, published in the newspaper, posted on www.iowaruralwater.org and is posted at city hall and the post office.
Moved and carried to approve the Gambling License for the Achievement Days. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve building permits and waive the 30 waiting period for Amy Sandy a privacy fence at 566 6th Street S. and Fred Jepsen to replace retaining wall at 658 6th Street S. All Ayes. M.C.
Informed council of well lease questions.
City Hall window, Library and swimming pool will remain closed until further notice. The pool will be cleaned out.
No action taken on pool manager and lifeguards.
Discussed hitch on dump truck.
Informed council of drainage ditch.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll:...5,919.50
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ...2,212.18
IPERS, Benefits ...1,433.06
Bohlmann & Sons, ...2,353.20
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest & Water... 634.50
Mid-American, Electricity ...2,372.77
Frontier Telephone ...348.46
Mapleton Press, Publication & Advertising ...188.57
Feld Fire, Supplies ...496.65
Denison Auto, Fire Parts... 316.17
Bohlmann & Sons, City Wide Clean Up... 1,071.00
Jepsen, Pickup Repair ...697.73
USA Blue Book, Water Pump ...1,154.29
Hach, Testing ...471.35
141 One Stop, Fuel ...18.18
Crawford Engineers, Rock ...561.91
Sam’s Club, Membership ...45.00
AgriVision, J.D. Mower ...11,400.00
Meseck Electric, Wiring... 146.58
Ten Point, Street Work... 37,783.70
Jensen, Well Repairs ...420.00
Bolton & Menk, Engineering... 192.50
Karen Steuart, Deposit Refund ...42.69
City of Charter Oak, Deposit Applied ...57.31.
Moved and carried to approve bills. All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ...22,400.82
Special Revenues ...38,500.51
Proprietary ...9,435.97
Total ...70,337.30
The following receipts for April:
Daryl Reffitt, Dog License ...10.00
Kurt Kaiser, In Memory of Herman Neddermeyer Fire Donation...50.00
Marilyn Neddermeyer, In Memory of Herman Neddermeyer Fire Donation...100.00
Brittney Nelson, Dog Licenses ...20.00
Bethany Linkenhoker, Building Permit ...10.00
Bonita Graybell, In Memory of Michael Rosburg...25.00
Thomas & Allen Staley, In Memory of Germaine Staley Fire Donation...500.00
Connie Dirksen, Grass Fire ...100.00
Omaha Foundation, Fire Grant ...2,500.00
Katelyn Blunk, Deposit ...175.00
Clifford Reandeau, Deposit ...175.00
Bethany Linkenhoker, Deposit ...100.00
St. Rose, Bill ...48.08
Willow Township, Fire Protection ...6,197.51
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...46,078.63
Alcoholic Beverage License... 390.00
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...5,846.35
United Bank of Iowa, Interest ...619.73
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...7,718.65
Sewer/Tax... 3,368.79
Landfill/Tax... 696.99
Garbage-Bohlmann... 2,353.20
Garbage-City... 402.80.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 8:42 p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
City of Charter Oak
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO FILL COUNCIL MEMBER VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2020, the City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa adopted a Resolution Proposing to Fill the Council Member Vacancy by Appointment and Authorizing Publication of Notice.
In accordance with Section 372.13 of the Code of Iowa, the electors are hereby advised that the Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa proposes to fill the Council member office by appointment until the next pending election as defined in Section 69.12 of the Code of Iowa. A meeting to make an appointment to fill such vacancy shall be held at the Library in Charter Oak, Iowa, on the 1st day of June, 2020 at 7:00 o’clock p.m.
The electors have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by special election. The petition must be signed by eligible electors who are or would be entitled to vote to fill the office in question equal in number to fifteen percent (15%) of those who voted at the last preceding regular election at which the office was on the ballot, or two hundred (200) persons, whichever number is fewer. The petition must be filed with City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the appointment is made, or the vacancy occurs, whichever date is later.
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
