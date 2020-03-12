Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 2, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Staley, Maack, Wilcox. Absent: Neumann
Others in attendance: Buddy Huntley, Nathan Christensen, Teddy Butler, Kyle Schultz, Kai Keiner.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the February 3, 2020, published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Public Forum: No attendance.
Mayor opened the Budget Hearing at 7:10 p.m.
Moved and carried to close the Budget Hearing for 2020/2021 Fiscal Year due to no oral or written comments at 7:15p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 03-02-2020, Resolution Approving Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget. Motion by Staley, seconded by Heyne. All Ayes. M.C.
A representative from Bolton & Menk will be attending the April meeting to discuss the Wastewater Treatment Facility and what needs to be done to meet the E.Coli discharge limits.
Fire Report: 2 EMS, 3 Fire calls. Fish fry was a huge success.
Moved and carried to have the internet available for use from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the Ten Point bid for Main Street curb & gutter work, street bump grinding, storm sewer intake repair for between $13,186.50 and $14,311.00. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to order a loader bucket for $1,770.00. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to have Meseck Electric install lights in the maintenance building where fire was. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve clerk to go to Des Moines April 15, 16, 17 for the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers training. All Ayes. M.C.
Discussed pool chlorine controller and will advertise for pool manager and lifeguards.
City wide clean-up will be Saturday, April 18 with Bohlmann & Sons picking up curb side.
Nathan Christensen introduced himself at the meeting and his possible interest in the job of police officer. The city will advertise the police position with applications due for the April 6, 2020 meeting.
Moved and carried to purchase one time clock for the pool. All Ayes. M.C.
No building permits.
Moved and carried to give $500.00 to support the COG Housing Trust Fund in FY 2021. All Ayes. M.C.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ...6,203.47
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax ...2,314.69
IPERS, Benefits ...1,489.32
Bohlmann & Sons, ...2,397.60
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, Water ...1,716.75
Mid-American, Electricity... 2,633.25
Frontier, Telephone... 318.47
Ampride, Fuel ...115.09
Mapleton Press, Publication ...91.80
Mangold, Testing ...15.00
Johnson, Propane ...464.40
Pam Tripp, Mileage... 17.25
Office Stop, Ink & Envelopes... 223.99
Hawkins, Chemicals & Valve ...4,519.80
Mac’s Chevrolet, Repairs... 125.72
Walmart, Books ...17.94
Franck, Sextro & Blazek, Legal ...737.50
Feld Fire, Rogue Hoe, Etc. ...501.40
Crawford County Engineer’s, Sand/Salt ...749.00
Hoffman, Insurance ...31,622.00
IMFOA, Training ...125.00
Region IV, Training ...32.00
Gov Office, Web Site ...220.00
Bolton & Menk, Sewer Engineering... 427.50
Rod Bradley, Police Equipment Repair ...255.00
Meseck Electric, Repairs ...274.72
Sheryl Jennelle, Deposit Refund ...100.00
Our Savior Lutheran Church, Deposit Refund ...96.30
St. John Lutheran Church, Deposit Refund ...71.31
City of Charter Oak, Deposits Applied ...498.49
Monica Dunklee Estate, Deposit Refund... 57.78
Dennis Graham Estate, Deposit Refund ...52.73
Eric Hadden, Deposit Refund ...91.00
Tina Carter, Training Reimbursement... 40.00
Ricketts Fire Department, Donation ...12.50
Iowa State Extension, Training... 35.00
COG Housing Trust Fund, ...500.00.
Moved and carried to approve bills. All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ...36,149.90
Special Revenues ...2,018.48
Proprietary ...20,995.39
Total ...59,163.77.
The following receipts for February:
Dog Licenses: -2.24 Sales Tax Charge
Haley Thoreson 10.00, Kim Willson 10.00, Trent Clausen 10.00, Tyler Rosenau 10:00, Jan Cramer 30.00, Melanie Steinkuehler 20.00, Christian Berens 10.00
Lori Weed, Deposit ...100.00
IA Assoc. Of Municipal Utilities, Dividend... 3,148.36
UBI Fire Memorial for Herman Neddermeyer 20.00 and Library Memorial for Elizabeth Wood...20.00
Hanover Township, Fire Protection... 6,800.00
Earl Nelson, Deposit ...100.00
UBI, Sales Tax Refund ...2.24
Ricketts Fire Department, EMS Calls... 1,800.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ...1,879.65
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option ...3,481.69
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ...6,193.23
United Bank of Iowa Bond Proceeds ...375,000.00
United Bank of Iowa, Interest ...347.99
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ...7,769.42
Sewer/Tax ...3,486.47
Landfill/Tax ...724.62
Garbage-Tom ...2,397.60
Garbage-City ...410.40.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:07 p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
