CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
MARCH 11, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, McAndrews, Schultz, Goslar, Superintendent Eggeling and Dean of Students Jim Staley. Director Magill and Secretary Carstens were absent. Also present was Patty Staley.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
President Weed welcomed the visitor.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
· Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on February 17, 2020
· Approval of the Minutes of the Special Meeting on February 21. 2020
· Fundraising Approvals
· All Financial Reports
· Invoices for Payment
Superintendent Eggeling discussed the employment opportunities, legislative updates, salary settlement, equipment issues, improvements to school grounds and building, technology updates, health updates from Crawford County Health, gun safety for students, scheduling for classes, jh track begins this week, Crawford County band concert and fundraising celebration shared with Schleswig.
Superintendent Eggeling presented the 2020-2021 Budget.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to adopt the proposed the budget including $160,00 levy for the management fund and $11,192 cash reserve levy at a tax rate of 9.96125 and to shift income surtax to .01 rate. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Schultz, to set the Budge Public Hearing for April 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to set the April regular board meeting for April 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to add the 3 days after Memorial Day to the 2019-2020 school calendar year to make up the snow days. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the purchase of an International school bus not to exceed $98,500.00. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to adjourn the meeting at 6:38 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried
Jim Staley
MP3-26-2020
---------
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
March 2020 Board Report-Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Ampride Truck Plaza, Gas...436.94
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...88.66
City Of Charter Oak, Service...150.00
Denison Auto Parts And Machine, Supplies...8.99
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...17.34
Ewoldt, Beth, Reimb Travel...9.58
Feld Fire, Service......90.00
Frontier, Service...290.15
Frontier, Service...83.00
Vendor Total:...373.15
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...346.80
Huntley, Heather, Reimb For Travel...19.58
Iowa Assc. Of School Boards, February Conference...325.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Iowa Prison Industries, Supplies...17.62
Jepsen Repair Llc, Bus Repair...942.69
Mapleton Press, Service...94.51
New Cooperative Inc, Service...3,242.95
Novus Ag Llc, Supplies...45.00
Prairie Meadows, Service...122.08
Quill Corporation, Supplies...64.40
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service...2,804.33
School Specialty Inc, Supplies...107.39
Ullerich, Clayton, Supplies...125.72
United States Post Office, Stamps...55.00
United States Post Office, Postage...235.00
Vendor Total:...290.00
Verizon Wireless, Service...283.43
Wal-Mart, Supplies...61.83
Wood, Chris, Reimb Travel...107.10
Fund Total:...10,687.59
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Darling, Ragene, Service...380.00
Scholastic Book Fair, Service...1,745.86
Treadmill Doctor, Supplies...79.98
Wal-Mart, Supplies...10.00
Fund Total:...2,215.84
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Su Insurance Company, Premium...6,921.25
Fund Total:...6,921.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...3,130.40
Fund Total:...3,130.40
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Fund Total:...805.50
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food...936.58
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...243.45
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...26.26
Hy-Vee, Food...11.90
Keck Foods, Food...653.81
Martin Bros, Food...5,497.76
Fund Total:...7,369.76
Total:...31,130.34
MP3-26-2020
-----
CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
SPECIAL MEETING
MARCH 19, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, Goslar, McAndrews (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director Magill was absent.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m.
The superintendent requested a change in wording item number 5 on the agenda to Resolution- Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the amended agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Superintendent Eggeling discussed COVID-19 Pandemic, staff, shutting building down, classified pay during pandemic, food services, staff volunteers, audit extension, state testing requirements and losing of the workers compensation insurance.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve the Resolution –Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy. Roll call vote- Goslar-Ayes, McAndrews- Ayes, Schultz- Ayes and Weed-Ayes. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Goslar, seconded by McAndrews to adjourn the meeting at 3:35 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP3-26-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.