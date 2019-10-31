CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
OCTOBER 21, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Magill, Goslar, Schultz, Ewoldt arrived at 5:12pm. Also present was Superintendent Eggeling, Secretary Carstens and Patty Staley.
Vice President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Vice President Weed welcomed the visitor.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Schultz to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on September 16, 2019
Fundraising Approvals
All Financial Reports
Invoices for Payment
Superintendent Eggeling discussed certified enrollment numbers, compliance issue, whole grade sharing supplemental weighting, workers comp reports, draining problem by kitchen, board convention, fraud, intervention, school play, conferences and PBIS.
President Ewoldt arrived and started facilitating the meeting.
It was moved by Weed, seconded by Magill to approve the Guidance Counselor sharing with MVAO. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Weed, seconded by Magill to approve the Industrial Tech teacher sharing with Boyer Valley. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the teacher aide agreement with Angie Hack. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Weed, seconded by Schultz to approve the junior high girls’ basketball coach position to Kayla Green. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to appoint Bill Magill as the IASB Delegate. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Goslar, seconded by Magill to adjourn the meeting at 6:01 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP10-31-19
-----
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-October 2019 Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
A Reason For, Homeschool Supplies...153.95
Abbe-Seieroe, Ashton, Reimb For Mileage...74.62
Ampride Truck Plaza, Gas...311.50
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Service...75.00
Arnold Motor Supply, Supplies...119.16
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...53.94
Charter Oak-Ute Cafeteria Plan, Cafeteria Plan...500.00
Christiansen, Brenda, Reimb For Travel...16.58
City Of Charter Oak, Service...164.00
Eggeling, Adam, Reimb For Travel...129.34
Frontier, Service...83.00
Frontier, Phone Service...289.50
Vendor Total:...372.50
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Supplies...178.85
Huntley, Heather, Reimb Travel...9.58
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...329.24
Iowa Communications Network, Service...66.96
Iowa Division Of Labor Services, Service...80.00
Iowa Safe Schools, Service...150.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...345.41
Lally, Trent, Travel...105.00
Learning A-Z, Service...174.95
Library Store, Inc, The, Supplies...208.12
Mapleton Press, Service...220.59
Marco Inc., Service...273.19
Meseck Electric, Llc, Service...213.40
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,209.50
Monk, Paula, Travel...78.40
Nasco, Supplies...13.40
New Cooperative Inc, Servic...2,498.85
Northwest Aea, Service...270.00
Northwest Aea, Reimb For Overpayment...17,029.00
Vendor Total:...17,299.00
Plumb Supply Company, Supplies...534.31
Pql, Supplies...902.80
Prairie Meadows, Travel...117.60
Quill Corporation, Supplies...70.38
Quill Corporation, Supplies...138.53
Vendor Total:...208.91
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service...236.80
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service...794.82
Vendor Total:...1,031.62
Really Great Reading Company Llc, Essa Supplies...1,291.88
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Sai, Service...610.00
Schmidt, Kim, Homeschool Service...100.00
Thomas Bus Sales, Inc., Bus Repair...55.00
Thomas Bus Sales, Inc., Bus Repair Parts...37.28
Vendor Total:...92.28
Underwood Community Schools, Service...50.00
Verizon Wireless, Service...284.09
Wal-Mart, Supplies...89.40
Fund Total:...31,139.17
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Amsberry, Tom, Official...70.00
Decker Sporting Goods, Supplies...143.35
Gorman, Maggie, Official...70.00
Gorman, Maggie, Official...70.00
Gorman, Maggie, Official...70.00
Vendor Total:...210.00
Hy-Vee, Supplies...22.65
Jepson, Marlon, Service...80.00
Popplers Music Inc., Music...818.45
Popplers Music Inc., Music...11.95
Popplers Music Inc., Music...38.90
Vendor Total:...869.30
Schmitt Music Company, Music...359.19
Wal-Mart, Supplies...407.36
Fund Total:...2,161.85
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Hoffman Agency, The, Insurance...124.00
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
Fund Total:...2,186.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Equipment...549.99
Drees Heating And Plumbing, Service...670.00
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...4,574.64
Fund Total:...5,794.63
Fund: 36 Physical Plant &
Equipment
Advanced Systems, Inc., Service...805.50
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service...346.80
Bedrock Gravel, Incorporated, Rock...924.73
Verlin’s Plumbing And Heating, Radiant Tube Heat...3,987.95
Fund Total:...6,064.98
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...1,201.11
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...56.90
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...337.71
Vendor Total:...394.61
Keck Foods, Food...1,131.21
Martin Bros, Food...6,058.08
Fund Total:...8,785.01
Total:...56,131.89
MP10-31-19
