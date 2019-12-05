CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ANNUAL MEETING
NOVEMBER 20, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Ewoldt, Magill, Goslar, Schultz, Weed, Superintendent Wiebers and Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Sally Abbe, Ashton Seieroe, Leanne Thies, Melanie McAndrews and Patty Staley.
President Ewoldt called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda for Annual Meeting. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens discussed the ending year reports for school year 2018-2019. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Weed, seconded by Magill to approve the 2018-2019 end of year reports. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Superintendent Eggeling thanked Jim Ewoldt for the 10 years of service.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Weed to appoint Cathy Carstens as the Secretary/Treasurer for the 2019-2020 school year. Ayes all. Motion carried.
President Ewoldt gave the oath office to Cathy Carstens.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to appoint Cathy Carstens as the temporary chairperson for organizational meeting. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Weed to adjourn the annual meeting at 6:18 p.m. Ayes all Motion carried.
MP11-28-19
CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
NOVEMBER 20, 2019
The Board of directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Goslar, McAndrews, Magill, Schultz, Weed, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Sally Abbe, Ashton Seieroe, Leanne Thies and Patty Staley were present.
Temporary Chairperson Carstens called the meeting to order at 6:19 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to accept the election and elections results. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Temporary Chairperson Carstens gave the Oath of Office to Director Goslar, Director McAndrews and Director Schultz.
Temporary Chairperson Carstens asked for nominations for president.
Director Magill nominated Randy Weed for president.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to cease nominations. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Randy Weed is elected president.
President Weed took over the meeting.
President Weed asked for nominations for vice president.
Director Magill nominated Kyle Schultz for vice president.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to cease nominations. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Kyle Schultz was elected vice president.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the Organizational Agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
President Weed welcomed the visitors.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to set the board meetings for the third Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the library at the Charter Oak Center. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to name the Community Bank and the United Bank of Iowa up to 3 million each as the designated depositories. Ayes – Magill, Goslar, Schultz, Weed. Abstained – McAndrews. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the Mapleton Press at the official publication. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to name Rick Franck of Denison as the designated attorney for the district. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 6:34 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
MP11-28-19
CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
NOVEMBER 20, 2019
The Board of directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Goslar, McAndrews, Magill, Schultz, Weed, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Sally Abbe, Ashton Seieroe, Leanne Thies and Patty Staley were present.
President Weed called the meeting order 6:34 p.m.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda for the regular meeting. Ayes all. Motion carried.
President Weed welcomed the visitors.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve the Student Council Coordinator resignation from Brenda Christiansen at the end of 2019-2020 school year . Ayes all. Motion carried.
Ashton Seieroe discussed her resignation with the board of directors.
The board tabled the resignation.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on October 21, 2019
Approval of the All Financial Reports
Approval of the Invoices for Payment
Approval of Fundraising Requests
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Schultz to appoint Bill Magill to the Crawford County Conference Board. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Schultz to appoint Melanie McAndrews to the Monona County Conference Board. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the participation in the IDATP Bus Driver Testing Program. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the driver’s education fees $225.00 for COU students and $300.00 out of district students. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the driver education teacher agreement with Leila Kuhlmann for $200.00 per student. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 8:27 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP11-28-19
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
November 2019 Board Report-Bills
Vendor Name, Description....Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service....346.80
Ampride Truck Plaza, Gas....678.18
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service....336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies....311.82
Charter Oak-Ute Cafeteria Plan, Cafeteria Plan....1,000.00
City Of Charter Oak, Supplies....100.00
City Of Charter Oak, Supplies....100.00
City Of Charter Oak, Service....204.50
Vendor Total:....404.50
Crall, Melissa, Reimb For Travel....119.30
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies....46.87
Egan Supply Co, Supplies....246.98
Frontier, Service....83.00
Frontier, Service....289.01
Vendor Total:....372.01
Garage Door Services, Inc, Supplies....120.00
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance....527.52
Iowa Communications Network, Service....176.25
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service....372.15
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Training....244.00
Mapleton Press, Service....103.26
Medical Enterprises, Inc, Service....605.00
Midamerican Energy Company, Service....1,023.44
New Cooperative Inc, Service....2,824.28
Northwest Aea, Service....240.00
Oberreuter, Angie, Supplies....70.40
Odyssey Of The Mind, Book....8.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies....399.33
Quill Corporation, Supplies....113.52
Vendor Total:....512.85
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service....1,522.50
Regents Of The University Of Minnesota, Service....99.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service....65.00
Schmidt, Kim, Homeschool Service....60.00
School Specialty Inc, Supplies....17.35
Teacher Direct, Supplies....834.86
United States Post Office, Postage....172.85
Verizon Wireless, Service....284.15
Wal-Mart, Supplies....201.73
Wireless World, Service....229.93
Wood, Chris, Reimb Travel....151.20
Fund Total:....14,328.43
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Believe Kids, Jh Fundraiser...5,883.76
Decker Sporting Goods, Supplies....116.75
Decker Sporting Goods, Uniforms....1,684.50
Vendor Total:....1,801.25
Kinneckman, Jason, Official....70.00
Martin Bros, Food....30.94
Schmitt Music Company, Supplies....357.78
Wal-Mart, Supplies....405.08
Wal-Mart, Supplies....362.64
Vendor Total:....767.72
Wiebers, Rollie, Official....70.00
Fund Total:....8,981.45
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance....2,062.25
Fund Total:....2,062.25
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Advanced Systems, Inc., Service....805.50
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service....724.29
Fund Total:....1,529.79
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food....1,142.07
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food....272.50
Fareway Stores Inc, Food....42.75
Fareway Stores Inc, Food....37.76
Vendor Total:....80.51
Keck Foods, Food....953.44
Martin Bros, Food....5,900.89
Ullerich, Carl, Reimb For Lunch Account....38.95
Wal-Mart, Supplies....24.42
Wal-Mart, Supplies....16.22
Vendor Total:....40.64
Fund Total:....8,429.00
Total....35,330.92
MP11-28-19
