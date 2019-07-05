Charter Oak-Ute Community School
Board of Directors
Regular Meeting
June 24, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in Charter Oak Center with Directors Ewoldt, Schultz, Magill, Goslar, Superintendent Wiebers, Principal Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director Weed was absent.
President Ewoldt called the meeting to order at 7:00 a.m.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on May 16, 2019
• Approval of the Minutes of the Special Meeting on May 31, 2019
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financial Reports
• Invoices for Payment
Principal Eggeling discussed scheduling, ESSA summer institute and the new flooring.
Superintendent Wiebers discussed summer school, summer lunch program, summer work, bus barn, enrollment numbers and projections.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to appoint Cathy Carstens to Equity Coordinator. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to appoint Jim Staley as Level I Investigator with Adam Eggeling as alternate and appoint Crawford County Sheriff as Level II Investigator. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the 2019-2020 student handbook. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Magill to approve the 2019-2020 school year fees and prices. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to transfer the interest in activity account to the annual and newspaper codes. Also to move all activity to one code number for JH Sports. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the Property and Casualty Insurance renewal for 2019-2020 school year. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to adjourn the meeting at 7:50 a.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP7-4-19
-----
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-June 2019 Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service
...465.83
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...537.31
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...44.95
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Concurrent Enrollment Courses...1,255.95
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Open Enrollment...42,408.53
Vendor Total:...43,664.48
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Service
...3,060.00
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies
...7,970.90
Vendor Total:...11,030.90
Christiansen, Brenda, Essa Conference Travel Expenses...41.37
City Of Charter Oak, Service...213.50
Crawford County Solid Waste, Tire Disposal...190.00
Denison Community School, Open Enrollment 2Nd Semester...63,952.61
Ewoldt, Beth, Essa Conference Travel Expenses...23.32
Frontier, Service...83.00
Frontier, Service...254.46
Frontier, Phone Bill...263.15
Vendor Total:...600.61
Heiden, Shauna, Reimb For Travel
...126.04
Hilton Des Moines Downtown, Travel
...1,863.00
Houghton Mifflin Co., Service...271.36
Iowa Assc. Of School Boards, Policy Primer...325.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...267.02
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...412.28
Logan-Magnolia School, Open Enrollment 2Nd Semester...3,493.64
Louies Quick Stop, Service...135.55
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Whole Grade Share
...107,968.00
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Shared Positions...29,349.45
Vendor Total:...137,317.45
Mapleton Press, Service...183.10
Mapleton Press, Service...17.15
Vendor Total:...200.25
Marco Inc., Service...293.19
Mesenbrink, Cari, Essa Conference Travel Expenses...34.80
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,672.34
New Cooperative Inc, Diesel...1,999.52
New Cooperative Inc, Service...374.10
Vendor Total:...2,373.62
Northwest Aea, Science Packs...2,695.00
Plumb Supply Company, Supplies...15.84
Quill Corporation, Supplies...536.44
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Staley, Patty, Essa Conference Travel Expenses...96.71
Team Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Repair...3,252.55
Thies, Leanne, Reimb Travel...72.46
United States Post Office, Certified Letter...6.85
Verizon Wireless, Phone...272.75
Vogt, Heather, Essa Conference Travel Expenses...36.00
Wal-Mart, Supplies...140.87
Wal-Mart, Supplies...156.88
Vendor Total:...297.75
Wood, Chris, Travel Reimb...119.70
Fund Total:...277,353.72
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Adventureland, Field Trip...504.00
Drop Zone Family Fun Center, Field Trip...500.00
Schmitt Music Company, Supplies......111.64
Wal-Mart, Supplies...296.85
Fund Total:...1,412.49
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Mfe Ltd, Server...3,194.00
Mfe Ltd, Service...1,096.00
Vendor Total:...4,290.00
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...3,586.80
Ullerich, Clayton, Computer Service...4,173.75
Vendor Total:...7,760.55
Fund Total:...12,050.55
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment......
Advanced Systems, Inc., Service......805.50
Greatmats.Com Corporation, Mats......799.75
Mp Construction, Service...13,680.00
Fund Total:...15,285.25
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...613.66
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...238.85
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...9.38
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...23.93
Vendor Total:...33.31
Hy-Vee, Food...44.58
Hy-Vee, Food...26.64
Vendor Total:...71.22
Martin Bros, Food...3,565.64
Wal-Mart, Supplies...49.72
Fund Total:...4,572.40
Total:...310,674.41
MP7-4-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.