CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
JUNE 29, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Goslar, McAndrews, Magill (by phone) and Superintendent Eggeling were present. Director Schultz arrived at 3:14 p.m. Secretary Carstens was absent.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 3:01 p.m.
Superintendent Eggeling requested the walk in freezer quote/freezer repair to agenda.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve the agenda with addition. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on May 18, 2020
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financials Reports
• Invoices for Payments
Superintendent Eggeling discussed return to learn plan, daily schedules, technology updates, staff survey results, parent survey, meal program, summer school options and legislative options.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the new freezer for $10,803. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to appoint Cathy Carstens as the Equity Coordinator for 2020-2021 School Year. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Magill to appoint Jim Staley as the Level I Investigator with Adam Eggeling as the alternate, and the Crawford County Sheriff as the Level II Investigator. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the student handbook for 2020-2021 School Year. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve the 2020-2021 School Fees. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the transfer of the money in interest account in the Activity Fund to the Annual account. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the 2018-2019 School Audit. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the purchase of Mac computers with the CARES ACT allowance. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to purchase the chrome book computes with the CARES ACT allowance. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the ELL Instructor shared with Denison. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the property and casualty insurance renewal $26,986 with no additions for 1 year. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve a 2.2% pay increase for both the Human Resource Director Cathy Carstens and the Superintendent Adam Eggeling. Ayes all. Motion carried.
The board went into exempt session for the superintendent review at 4:58 pm and came out of exempt session at 5:35 p.m.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 5:38 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Director McAndrews
MP7-9-2020
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-June 2020 Bills
Vendor Name, Description......Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
141 One Stop, Service...97.93
Apple Computer, Inc., Cares Act Computers...27,577.00
Auditor Of State, Audit Fee...250.00
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...24.44
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Open Enrollment...31,960.65
City Of Charter Oak, Service...39.00
Corvus Industries, Service...99.00
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Paint...36.99
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...133.95
Vendor Total:...170.94
Firefly Computers, Computers...18,360.00
Frontier, Phone...262.27
Frontier, Service...83.00
Vendor Total:...345.27
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...3,075.20
Hobart Corp, Supplies...74.59
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Supplies...12.06
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...352.02
Iowa Assc. Of School Boards, Service...575.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Jepsen, John, Reimb For Parts...22.99
Logan-Magnolia School, Open Enrollment...7,062.50
Mapleton Press, Service...95.72
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,237.96
Monona County Auditor, Election...786.25
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C., Auditor Fees...4,440.00
Northwest Aea, Supplies...1,715.00......
Quill Corporation, Supplies...117.46
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Rueters Red Power, Service...90.01
Schleswig Community Schools, Reimb For Duplicate Payment...21,187.50
Verizon Wireless, Service...283.13
Wal-Mart, Supplies...274.14
Wal-Mart, Supplies...55.60
Vendor Total:...329.74
West Harrison Comm. S.D, Open Enrollment...7,062.50...
Fund Total:...128,021.36
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Jostens, Supplies...290.96
Mapleton Press, Service...60.50......
Fund Total:...351.46
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
Fund Total:...2,062.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Mp Construction, Service...20,015.30
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...3,530.97
Ullerich, Clayton, Service......2,625.00
Vendor Total:...6,155.97
Fund Total:...26,171.27
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Mfe Ltd, Server...2,797.00
Shi International Corp, Computer...1,876.08
Fund Total:...5,478.58
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food...1,176.30
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food...940.52
Vendor Total:...2,116.82
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...220.55
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...67.80
Vendor Total:...288.35
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...58.02
Martin Bros, Food...7,568.30
Martin Bros, Food...9,131.91
Vendor Total:...16,700.21
Wal-Mart, Supplies...19.05
Fund Total:...19,182.45
Total:...181,267.37
MP7-9-2020
