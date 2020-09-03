CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
AUGUST 17, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, McAndrews, Goslar, Magill (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director Schultz was absent.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Superintendent Eggeling requested the Community Bank Program be added to the agenda.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve the agenda with addition. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on June 29, 2020
• Approval of the Minutes of the Special Meeting on July 24,2020
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financial Reports
• Invoices for Payments
Superintendent Eggeling discussed registration, enrollment, aides, driver position, return to learn, covid19 expenditures, phone system, copy and printer machines and audit.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the consortium agreement with Children’s Square Heartland Family Services. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the school improvement committee. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve the classified handbook. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to accept the bid for the 2004 bus from Josh Thomson for $1500.00. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the copier and printer proposal from Access Systems. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by McAndrews to approve the nurse contract with Lisa Steffan. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the Community Bank grant . Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to adjourn the meeting at 7:04 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP9-3-20
-----
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-August 2020 Bills
Vendor Name, Description......Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
141 One Stop, Gas...258.23
141 One Stop, Gas...258.90
Vendor Total:...517.13
Access Elevator, Inc, Service...397.00
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...10.00
Ampride Truck Plaza, Gas...28.57
Vendor Total:...38.57
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Service...75.00
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Service...75.00
Vendor Total:...150.00
Blick Art Materials, Supplies...286.53
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Vendor Total:...672.50
Bomgaars, Supplies...41.94
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Open Enroll Special Ed...8,305.20
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies...9,965.50
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Covid Supplies...917.00
Vendor Total:...10,882.50
Charter Oak-Ute Cafeteria Plan, Service...100.00
City Of Charter Oak, Service...131.44
City Of Charter Oak, Service......52.00
Vendor Total:...183.44
Covalent Chemical, Llc, Covid Supplies...5,559.00
Decker Equipment, Supplies...504.46
Denison Community School, Open Enrollment Special Ed...19,872.00
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...1,343.98
Didax, Titile 1 Supplies...113.92
Erate Complete, Llc, Service...2,500.00
Feld Fire, Service...820.00
Frontier, Phone Bill...83.00
Frontier, Service...265.02
Frontier, Service...265.97
Frontier, Service...83.00
Vendor Total:...696.99
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...641.54
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...1,154.40
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...601.13
Vendor Total:...2,397.07
Hook And Loop.Com, Supplies...65.69
Ia Assc. School Business Officials, Renewal...175.00
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...310.07
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Vendor Total:...352.50
Iowa School Finance Information Services, Gasb 75...1,100.00
Ixl Learning, Title 1A Supp Essa...6,270.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service......1,647.98
K-Log Inc, Supplies...138.02
Lakeshore Learning Materials, Supplies...573.42
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Open Enroll Special Ed...126,856.13
Mapleton Press, Service...91.34
Mapleton Press, Service...133.82
Vendor Total:...225.16
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,681.97
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,947.72
Vendor Total:...3,629.69
Nasco, Supplies...674.95
New Cooperative Inc, Service...438.70
Otc Brands, Inc, Supplies...461.89
Pql, Supplies...616.88
Pro-Ed, Inc, Supplies...594.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,118.44
Quill Corporation, Supplies...39.70
Quill Corporation, Supplies...226.84
Vendor Total:...1,384.98
Really Good Stuff, Llc, Supplies...1,383.80
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Vendor Total:...130.00
Rschool Today, Service...300.00
Sai, Membership...811.00
Schmitt Music Company, Service...68.00
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...155.95
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...446.05
Vendor Total:...602.00
Storm Lake Csd, Special Ed...16,197.13
Teacher Direct, Supplies...89.00
Teacher Direct, Supplies...2,908.08
Teacher Direct, Supplies...145.12
Vendor Total:...3,142.20
United States Post Office, Postage...75.00
United States Post Office, Newsletter...100.69
Vendor Total:...175.69
Verizon Wireless, Service...290.29
Verizon Wireless, Service......283.13
Vendor Total:...573.42
Fund Total:...224,280.53
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Schmitt Music Company, Music Supplies...1,160.73
Fund Total:...1,160.73
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Hoffman Agency, The, Insurance...109,201.00
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,172.60
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,172.60
Vendor Total:...4,345.20
Su Insurance Company, Equipment Insurance...6,746.50
Fund Total:...120,292.70
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Benchmark Education Company, Service...8,135.00
Community Bank, Vocal/Band New Addidiotn...93,147.50
Fund Total:...101,282.50
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment......
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Jamf Software, Service...1,530.00
Ortner, Gary, Service...3,250.00
Project Lead The Way, Online Science Fees...950.00
Safe Defend Llc, Service...2,280.00
Fund Total:...9,621.00
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund......
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Lunches...122.80
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food...1,377.38
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...172.88
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...35.00
Hy-Vee, Food...34.01
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Hot Lunch Accounts...460.40
Martin Bros, Food...2,807.16
Martin Bros, Food...7,950.06
Vendor Total:...10,757.22
Fund Total:...12,959.69
Total:...469,597.15
MP9-3-20
