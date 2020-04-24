CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
BUDGET HEARING
APRIL 13, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, Goslar, McAndrews (by phone), Magill (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens present. Also present was Patty Staley.
President Weed called the budget hearing to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve the budget hearing agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to adopt the 2020-2021 Budget as published. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business, it was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to adjourn the budget hearing at 5:49 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP4-23-2020
------
CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
APRIL 13, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, Goslar, McAndrews (by phone), Magill, (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling, Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Patty Staley.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
President Weed welcomed the visitor.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on March 11, 2020
• Approval of the Minutes of the Special Board Meeting on March 11, 2020
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financial Reports
• Invoices for Payments
Superintendent Eggeling discussed Covid-19, bus inspections, survey, instructional packs, food packets, workers comp, freezer, ESSA, employment and teacher negotiations.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the 2020-2021 Cooperative Purchasing Agreement. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the 2020-20201 Iowa School Board Association Membership. Ayes all, Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the 2020-2021 ISFIS Membership. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the 2020-2021 athletic director contract to Jim Staley. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to approve the concrete work at bus barn and north lot with MP Construction. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the total flooring project as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to adjourn the meeting at 6:18 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP4-23-2020
------
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
April 2020 Board Report-Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...266.72
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Concurrent...178.37
Dunlap Plumbing And Heating, Service...485.29
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Service...52.50
Frontier, Service...83.00
Frontier, Service...271.68
Vendor Total:...354.68
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...346.80
Iowa Assc. Of School Boards, Membership...1,412.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Iowa School Finance Information Services, Service...28.50
Iowa School Finance Information Services, Renewal...408.50
Vendor Total:...437.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...2,233.55
Mapleton Press, Service...242.67
Meseck Electric, Llc, Electric Service...52.25
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,456.46
New Cooperative Inc, Service...2,571.50
Northwest Aea, Service...120.00
Northwest Aea, Service...300.00
Vendor Total:...420.00
Novus Ag Llc, Supplies...63.06
Quill Corporation, Supplies...57.96
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service...548.65
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
State Of Iowa - Elevator Safety, Service...495.00
Thomas Bus Sales, Inc., Supplies...145.51
Verizon Wireless, Service...283.43
Wal-Mart, Supplies...149.84
Fund Total:...12,830.74
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Handy Man Sioux City, Supplies...1,290.46
Schmitt Music Company, Music Repairs Supplies...436.81
Wal-Mart, Supplies...259.06
Fund Total:...1,986.33
Fund: 22 Management Fund
IA Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
IA Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
Vendor Total:...4,124.50
Fund Total:...4,124.50
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Bedrock Gravel, Incorporated, Service...888.30
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Fund Total:...1,693.80
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food......883.73
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...176.25
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...17.43
Martin Bros, Food...6,379.24
Wal-Mart, Supplies...29.99
Fund Total:...7,486.64
Total:...28,122.01
MP4-23-2020
