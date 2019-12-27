CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
DECEMBER 16, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Magill, McAndrews, Goslar, Shultz, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Patty Staley and Ashton Seieroe.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 3:06 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda for regular meeting. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on November 20, 2019
• Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting on November 20, 2019
• Approval of the Minutes of the Organizational Meeting on November 20, 2019
• Approval of the Invoices for Payment
• Approval of Fundraising requests
• All Financial Reports
Superintendent Eggeling discussed the bus barn, EMC report, preschool desk audit, activity busing, busing incident, boiler issues, site visit, ESSA and JH sports.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the resignation from Ashton Abbe-Seieroe. Ayes – Magill, McAndrews, Schultz, Goslar. Nay- Weed. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the contract for Amber Hop as art teacher. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve contract for Brenda Gran as mentor for remainder of 2019-2020 school year and to receive the prorated amount. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve contract for Jim Staley as PBIS Coordinator for remainder of 2019-2020 school year and to receive the prorated amount. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the SBRC Application for increased open enrolment out of $74,096.00. Roll call vote: Schultz- Aye, Goslar- Aye, McAndrews- Aye, Magill- Aye, Weed-Aye. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the SBRC application and resolution for modified growth for at risk drop out. Roll call vote: Magill-Aye, McAndrews-Aye, Goslar- Aye, Schultz- Aye, Weed-Aye. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to set the January regular meeting for January 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. and the joint meeting with MVAO at 7:00 p.m. in the Charter Oak cafeteria. Ayes all. Motion carried.
The board discussed the 2020-2021 school calendar.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to adjourn meeting at 5:00 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
Charter Oak-Ute Csd Board Report-
December 2019 Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc, Supplies...147.66
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...305.13
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...99.78
Brenthaven, Supplies...134.46
Charter Oak-Ute Cafeteria Plan, Cafeterial Plan...1,000.00
City Of Ute, Service...214.50
Crawford County, Election Costs...508.09
Denison Auto Parts And Machine, Supplies...172.95
Feld Fire, Service...150.00
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Service...122.50
Frontier, Sevice...83.00
Frontier, Service...291.51
Vendor Total:...374.51
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Supplies......236.39
Huntley, Heather, Reimb Travel...15.98
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Iowa State University, Service...200.00
Jaymar Business Forms, Inc., Supplies...109.76
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...1,135.59
Mapleton Press, Stamp...22.93
Mapleton Press, Service...291.90
Vendor Total:...314.83
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,423.16
New Cooperative Inc, Service...4,082.17
Northwest Aea, Service...240.00
Plumb Supply Company, Supplies...686.36
Prairie Meadows, Service...264.32
Quill Corporation, Supplies...61.87
Quill Corporation, Supplies...310.28
Vendor Total:...372.15
Rainbow Resource Center, Supplies Home School...363.68
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Schmidt, Kim, Service...110.00
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...124.66
Thomas Bus Sales, Inc., Supplies...115.69
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...1,271.89
Verizon Wireless, Service...284.15
Wood, Chris, Service...100.80
Fund Total:...15,258.66
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...114.32
Amsberry, Tom, Official...70.00
Arkfeld, Mark, Official...70.00
Bogatzke, Craig, Official...70.00
Cameo Chic, Supplies...480.00
Fareway Stores Inc, Concessions Supplies...35.31
Fareway Stores Inc, Supplies...77.49
Vendor Total:...112.80
Gotto, Charlie, Official...70.00
Kinneckman, Jason, Official...70.00
Knickman, Jason, Official...70.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...70.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...70.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...70.00
Vendor Total:...210.00
Otc Brands, Inc, Supplies...306.85
Schmitt Music Company, Service...458.67
Smith Vending Canteen, Supplies...40.50
United Bank/Adam Eggeling, Service...100.00
Vanness, Cody, Service...70.00
Vanness, Cody, Official...70.00
Vendor Total:...140.00
Wiebers, Rollie, Official...70.00
Fund Total:...2,453.14
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Su Insurance Company, Service...6,921.25
Fund Total:...6,921.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...2,115.00
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...3,214.80
Fund Total:...5,329.80
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment......
Advanced Systems, Inc., Service...805.50
Grant Wood Aea, Service...2,172.20
Fund Total:...2,977.70
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...913.77
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...225.16
Martin Bros, Food...4,259.36
Fund Total:...5,398.29
Total...38,338.84
MP12-26-19
