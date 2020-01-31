CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
JANUARY 20, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Magill, McAndrews, Schultz, Goslar, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Patty Staley.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the agenda for regular meeting. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on January 20, 2019
• Approval of the Invoices for Payment
• Approval of Fundraising requests
• All Financial Reports
Superintendent Eggeling discussed the building issues, overhead unit element, EMC review, workers compensation, promethean boards, laptops, transportation, legislative updates, allowable growth, mental health initiative, collective bargaining, budget class, site visit and PBIS.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the shared contract with MVAO for the Human Resources Director. Ayes All. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the shared contract with MVAO for the Transportation Director. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the shared contract with MVAO for the Curriculum Director. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the shared contract with MVAO for the Business Manager. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the shared contract with MVAO for the Guidance Counselor. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Magill to approve the shared contract with MVAO for the Librarian position. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the associate salary agreement for Mary Wilcox. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve Patty Staley’s resignation. Yays- Magill, McAndrews, Schultz and Goslar and Nayes- Weed. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Goslar, seconded by Schultz to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP1-30-20
------
CHARTER OAK UTE AND MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
JOINT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
JANUARY 20, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute and Maple Valley Anthon Oto schools met on above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Magill, McAndrews, Schultz, Goslar, Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Superintendents Eggeling and Thelander and Secretary Carstens were present.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the joint meeting agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
The board discussed how the whole grade sharing is working and discussed the contract for the whole grade sharing.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 7:47 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP1-30-20
------
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-Bills January 2020
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...448.17
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Open Enroll Special Ed...5,641.20
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Open Enrollment...31,928.35
Vendor Total:...37,569.55
Christiansen, Brenda, Reimb For Travel...15.98
City Of Charter Oak, Service...171.00
City Of Charter Oak, Supplies...517.50
City Of Charter Oak, Supplies And Service...294.50
Vendor Total:...983.00
Denison Community School, Open Enrollment Special Ed...15,789.60
Denison Community School, Open Enroll 20192020 1St Semester...72,285.53
Denison Community School, Service...1,533.96
Vendor Total:...89,609.09
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...96.47
Department Of Education -Trans, Service...440.00
Ewoldt, Beth, Reimb...15.98
Feld Fire, Service...90.00
Frontier, Service...83.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...346.80
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...428.38
Iowa Assc. Of School Boards, Service...325.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Isca, Service...145.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Vehicle Repair...358.56
Ken’s Feed & Supply, Supplies...21.00
Logan-Magnolia School, Open Enrollment...7,062.50
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Open Enroll Special Ed...87,138.43
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Whole Grade Sharing...107,437.20
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Shared Personnel......30,304.69
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Open Enrollment......38,843.75
Vendor Total:...263,724.07
Mapleton Press, Service...102.92
Mapleton Press, Service...33.00
Vendor Total:...135.92
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,434.75
New Cooperative Inc, Diesel...19,217.67
Prairie Meadows, Service...244.16
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service......65.00
Schleswig Community Schools, Open Enrollment 1St Semester ...17,656.25
Thomas Bus Sales, Inc., Supplies...115.69
United States Post Office, Stamps...55.00
United States Post Office, Postage...2.35
Vendor Total:...57.35
Verizon Wireless, Service...284.15
Wal-Mart, Supplies...185.36
West Harrison Comm. S.D., Open Enrollment First Semester...7,062.50
West Monona H/S, Open Enroll 1St Semester...3,531.25
Wood, Chris, Travel...88.20
Fund Total:...452,353.30
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Decker Sporting Goods, Supplies Booster Club...687.57
Knickman, Jason, Official...70.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...70.00
Open Cupboard, The, Student Council Fundraiser...544.00
Wal-Mart, Supplies...192.30
Fund Total:...1,563.87
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...1,702.49
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
Vendor Total:...3,764.74
Fund Total:...3,764.74
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Community Bank, Loan Payment...3,147.50
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...2,544.60
Fund Total:...5,692.10
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment...
Ckc, Service...4,200.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Haddock Corp, Supplies...1,400.00
Fund Total:...6,405.50
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...748.64
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...222.68
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...36.59
Martin Bros, Food...4,858.45
Fund Total:...5,866.36
Total:...475,645.87
MP1-30-20
